Knifeman slashed open man's face from ear to chin in Corby

A man who caused an injury that was so horrific that people on social media didn’t believe it was real has been jailed.

The shocking knife wound was inflicted by Michael Smith with a butcher’s knife on Corby’s Hazel Leys estate following a disagreement.

The male victim, who we are not naming, received a deep stab wound all the way from his ear, down his cheek and through his lips during the awful attack on July 4 last year.

He posted the image on social media with the caption ‘just been stabbed in the face’ and some people were so horrified by the severity of the injury that they thought the picture must have been photoshopped.

It hadn’t, and the man’s attacker was arrested.

In October, Smith, 45, of Llewellyn Walk, was at Northampton Crown Court to plead guilty to possession of cannabis as well as a Section 18 grievous bodily harm.

Recorder Katya Saudek imposed a custodial term of seven years and four months, and after assessing that Smith posed a danger to the public, she gave him an extended three year licence term on top of the sentence.

She also imposed an indefinite restraining order banning Smith from contacting his victim.