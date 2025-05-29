Colourful Kettering street art project mural transforms Market Place railings to inspire pride in town

Colourful panels depicting Kettering landmarks and history have been unveiled in the town’s Market Place.

Commissioned by North Northamptonshire Council’s Hi Street campaign, in collaboration with Kettering Street Art Community Interest Company, the project aims to provide a visually stimulating space for residents and visitors and be a vibrant point of interest in the town.

Running parallel to the town timeline, artists Katie Brosnan and Marvin Mudzongo have transformed an electricity box and railings outside the Parish Church Rooms into an outdoor gallery.

Sally Leach, lead artist from the Kettering Street Art CIC, said: “We are thrilled to be working with such talented local artists to transform this area into something truly unique and inspiring.

"Art has the power to bring communities together, and this project is a celebration of everything that makes Kettering special, from its landmarks to its people. These designs will brighten up the town centre and spark pride in our community.”

As well as providing visual interest and injecting colour into the area, the designs feature landmarks, historical figures, nods to the community, and small businesses in the town – and hide the Kino Lounge bins.

Illustrator Katie Brosnan has painted the electricity box with a statement piece to celebrate pride in Kettering and the community.

Artist Marvin Mudzongo, who runs Lemonpop Workshops, has digitally designed a large-scale vista of the town.

North Northants Council has worked with Kettering Town Council, Kettering Civic Society, Cornerstone and nearby organisations Kino Lounge and St Peter and St Paul’s Church to set the street art project in motion, which has been made possible through funding from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

George Candler, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive director of place and economy, said: "This street art project is an incredible example of how creativity and collaboration can enhance our town centres.

"It’s fantastic to see the Hi Street campaign continuing to support local businesses and the wider community by creating spaces that are vibrant and welcoming.

"I look forward to seeing this exciting transformation come to life and to hearing how it inspires pride in Kettering among residents and visitors alike."

Marvin’s artwork was digitally printed and installed on the railings on May 16. Work to transform the electricity box at the site began with a live painting session on May 26 and is set to be completed following another session on Friday (May 30), providing the opportunity to see Katie’s creativity in action.

People can follow the Hi Street campaign on Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date with the street art project including a time-lapse video of the painting, and interviews with the artists. More information can be found at www.northnorthants.gov.uk/streetart

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund formed a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda, providing a £2.6 billion of funding for local investment. The Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills.

For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus.