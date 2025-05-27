Man stabbed in neck during fight outside Corby town centre chicken and rib shop

Witnesses are being sought after a man was stabbed in the neck during a fight outside a Corby town centre chicken and rib shop.

The incident between two men in Elizabeth Street took place between 8.20pm and 9pm on Friday, April 25 outside the Favorite Chicken & Ribs takeaway.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers investigating the affray in Elizabeth Street, outside the Favorite Chicken & Ribs fast food shop, are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained a small stab wound to his neck.

“Elizabeth Street would have been busy at this time of the day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured the altercation on dash-cam footage.

Favorite Chicken and Rib shop, Elizabeth Street, Corby /Google

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/KwRsd and https://orlo.uk/hSxTG

“Please quote incident number 25000238810 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

A 37-year-old man from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent and released on police bail pending further enquiries.