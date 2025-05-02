LIVE - All the North Northamptonshire Council election results as they happen
Our reporting team will be at the North Northamptonshire Council all day. You can follow our live coverage here.
North Northamptonshire Council 2025 local election LIVE from the count
Here's Jim Hakewill who's standing in Rothwell and Mawsley
A former Tory and now and independent, he’s one of the longest serving councillors in the county. Today he’s wearing his trusty crocs!
Wellingborough MP Gen Kitchen has spoken to our reporters.
She says: “I'm not one to sit at the back, I lead from the front.”
Look who's here..
Former Wellingborough MP Peter Bone is here to support his partner, also a former parliamentary candidate, Helen Harrison, who’s standing in Oundle, and they have happy news.
He got down on one knee (before he was due for a knee replacement) and she said yes! The date for the wedding has not been set yet, they're ‘waiting for all this to be over and to return to normal life.’
He says: “I've never known such a difficult election to predict I've had some amazing feedback on doorsteps.”
Well, we weren’t expecting to bring you wedding news today... but that’s all part of the twists and turns of an election count.
The comeback kid?
Here’s Reform’s Martin Griffiths who was unceremoniously nudged out by the Tory exec on North Northants Council four years ago, leading to his departure from the party.
He became an independent and could now be the man to lead Reform if he wins his seat in Croyland and Swanspool.
He says “We've had a full English because it's going to be a long day. I'm feeling very excited. As soon as they start opening the ballot boxes we'll have an idea. We've seen the national picture. I think we're going to make an impact.”
We've spoken to our first Reform candidate of the day, Alastair Kirkwood, who's standing in Thrapston, where the incumbents are three Conservatives - David and Wendy Brackenbury and Dorothy Maxwell
He says he’s feeling ‘great’ and is varying between ‘quiet confidence’ and ‘nerves’
Some thoughts from Cllr Jon Ekins, from Wellingborough's Hatton Park ward
“It is what is, it's already been decided now we've just got to wait for the counting.
“A positive response is what we've been getting.
“I’ve zero confidence that Reform and labour can deliver on their promises.
“People do not understand what we do as councillors, there's a lot of responsibility.
"We have had a good response. It was mixed but good. A lot of people are saying Reform.”
Croyland and Swanspool veteran Labour councillor Val Anslow if vying for re-election
She says that she’s had some responses on the doorstep that have left her feeling ‘mmm’
“I am worried,” she says. “I am worried for the outcome for North Northants.”
Wellingborough MP Gen Kitchen has arrived at the count
She’s here to support local Labour candidates
Here's North Northamptonshire Council CEO and returning officer Adele Wylie giving count staff instructions
Here's a list of all the candidates standing in today's election
Counting is due to start at 9am. Our team is here at the count ready to cover each result live as it happens
Counting for the whole of North Northamptonshire - Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire - takes place at Kettering Conference Centre
