LIVE - All the North Northamptonshire Council election results as they happen

Former Wellingborough MP Peter Bone is here to support his partner, also a former parliamentary candidate, Helen Harrison, who’s standing in Oundle, and they have happy news.

He got down on one knee (before he was due for a knee replacement) and she said yes! The date for the wedding has not been set yet, they're ‘waiting for all this to be over and to return to normal life.’

He says: “I've never known such a difficult election to predict I've had some amazing feedback on doorsteps.”