Live

LIVE - All the North Northamptonshire Council election results as they happen

By Alison Bagley, William Carter, Kate Cronin and Kasturi Datta
Published 2nd May 2025, 07:00 BST
North Northamptonshire residents have been going to the polls. Image: Alison BagleyNorth Northamptonshire residents have been going to the polls. Image: Alison Bagley
North Northamptonshire residents have been going to the polls. Image: Alison Bagley
Follow our live coverage of the NNC election results from Kettering Conference Centre

Our reporting team will be at the North Northamptonshire Council all day. You can follow our live coverage here.

North Northamptonshire Council 2025 local election LIVE from the count

10:01 BST

Here's Jim Hakewill who's standing in Rothwell and Mawsley

A former Tory and now and independent, he’s one of the longest serving councillors in the county. Today he’s wearing his trusty crocs!

NW
09:59 BST

Wellingborough MP Gen Kitchen has spoken to our reporters.

She says: “I'm not one to sit at the back, I lead from the front.”

NW
09:55 BST

NW
09:55 BSTUpdated 09:57 BST

Look who's here..

Former Wellingborough MP Peter Bone is here to support his partner, also a former parliamentary candidate, Helen Harrison, who’s standing in Oundle, and they have happy news.

He got down on one knee (before he was due for a knee replacement) and she said yes! The date for the wedding has not been set yet, they're ‘waiting for all this to be over and to return to normal life.’

He says: “I've never known such a difficult election to predict I've had some amazing feedback on doorsteps.”

Well, we weren’t expecting to bring you wedding news today... but that’s all part of the twists and turns of an election count.

09:51 BST

The comeback kid?

Here’s Reform’s Martin Griffiths who was unceremoniously nudged out by the Tory exec on North Northants Council four years ago, leading to his departure from the party.

He became an independent and could now be the man to lead Reform if he wins his seat in Croyland and Swanspool.

He says “We've had a full English because it's going to be a long day. I'm feeling very excited. As soon as they start opening the ballot boxes we'll have an idea. We've seen the national picture. I think we're going to make an impact.”

NW

https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/politics/ousted-north-northamptonshire-council-deputy-blasts-behind-the-scenes-deals-and-broken-promises-3251757

09:45 BST

We've spoken to our first Reform candidate of the day, Alastair Kirkwood, who's standing in Thrapston, where the incumbents are three Conservatives - David and Wendy Brackenbury and Dorothy Maxwell

He says he’s feeling ‘great’ and is varying between ‘quiet confidence’ and ‘nerves’

NW
09:43 BSTUpdated 09:47 BST

Some thoughts from Cllr Jon Ekins, from Wellingborough's Hatton Park ward

“It is what is, it's already been decided now we've just got to wait for the counting.

“A positive response is what we've been getting.

“I’ve zero confidence that Reform and labour can deliver on their promises.

“People do not understand what we do as councillors, there's a lot of responsibility.

"We have had a good response. It was mixed but good. A lot of people are saying Reform.”

NW
09:37 BSTUpdated 09:41 BST

Croyland and Swanspool veteran Labour councillor Val Anslow if vying for re-election

She says that she’s had some responses on the doorstep that have left her feeling ‘mmm’

“I am worried,” she says. “I am worried for the outcome for North Northants.”

ImageUpload or drag and drop image hereorOpen library

NW
09:32 BST

Wellingborough MP Gen Kitchen has arrived at the count

She’s here to support local Labour candidates

NW
09:30 BST

Here's North Northamptonshire Council CEO and returning officer Adele Wylie giving count staff instructions

NW
09:10 BST

Here's a list of all the candidates standing in today's election

https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/politics/names-of-all-the-candidates-standing-in-kettering-corby-wellingborough-and-rushden-for-north-northamptonshire-council-elections-2025-5075323

NW
08:15 BST

Counting is due to start at 9am. Our team is here at the count ready to cover each result live as it happens

Counting for the whole of North Northamptonshire - Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire - takes place at Kettering Conference Centre

21:56 BSTUpdated 08:00 BST

Here's our rundown of all the behind-the-scenes information on some of the key candidates in the election

https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/people/north-northamptonshire-council-candidates-with-family-members-couples-old-stagers-and-newbies-hoping-for-your-vote-this-may-5080966

N W
Related topics:North Northamptonshire Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice