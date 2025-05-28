Closure of Wellingborough tyre and car services garage confirmed

A Wellingborough garage which provides tyres and a range of car services is closing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses have confirmed that National Tyres And Autocare in Oxford Street – a national brand of fast fit specialists which is part of the Halfords family - is to close.

National Tyres and Autocare specialises in vehicle maintenance and repair, including tyres, exhausts, brakes, batteries, MOT testing, vehicle safety inspections and car servicing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Halfords told the Northants Telegraph: “We can confirm that our National Tyres and Autocare garage on Oxford Street in Wellingborough will close following a review of our estate in the area.

National Tyres and Autocare in Oxford Street, Wellingborough

“We are committed to supporting impacted colleagues and are offering alternative roles at nearby Halfords locations where possible.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their continued support and hope to welcome them at our Halfords Autocentre garage on Turnells Mill Lane, Victoria Trade Park, which is just a six minute drive away.

“Customers can also use our Halfords Mobile Expert service for tyre fittings, battery replacements, and other essentials right at their doorstep.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite confirming the closure, the spokesman did not say how many jobs would be affected or when the garage will will close permanently.

The Halfords group has more than 200 National Tyres and Autocare garages across the UK, including in Corby and Northampton.