So it’s no surprise that the local air quality is an increasingly important factor for people when deciding where to live.
We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around Northamptonshire with the worst recorded air pollution.
1. Harlestone Road, Northampton - 32.1 µg/m3
Harlestone Road, Northampton, near the Mill Lane/Bants Lane junction, is the 13th worst place in Northamptonshire for air pollution. The average nitrogen dioxide level there in 2023, the latest year for which figures are available, was 32.1 µg/m3. That's below the UK limit of 40 µg/m3 but more than three times the World Health Organisation's recommended limit of 10 µg/m3. | Google Photo: Google
2. Grafton Street, Northampton - 32.2 µg/m3
Grafton Street, Northampton, near the St Andrew's Road junction, is the 12th worst place in Northamptonshire for air pollution. The average nitrogen dioxide level there in 2023, the latest year for which figures are available, was 32.2 µg/m3. That's below the UK limit of 40 µg/m3 but more than three times the World Health Organisation's recommended limit of 10 µg/m3. | Google Photo: Google
3. Park Avenue/Wellingborough Road roundabout - 32.5 µg/m3 NO2
The Park Avenue/Wellingborough Road roundabout in Northampton is the 11th worst place in Northamptonshire for air pollution. The average nitrogen dioxide level there in 2023, the latest year for which figures are available, was 32.5 µg/m3. That's below the UK limit of 40 µg/m3 but more than three times the World Health Organisation's recommended limit of 10 µg/m3. | Google Photo: Google
4. Wellingborough Road (St Edmund's Street junction) - 33.0 µg/m3 NO2
Wellingborough Road, Northampton, near the St Edmund's Street junction, is the 10th worst place in Northamptonshire for air pollution. The average nitrogen dioxide level there in 2023, the latest year for which figures are available, was 33.0 µg/m3. That's below the UK limit of 40 µg/m3 but more than three times the World Health Organisation's recommended limit of 10 µg/m3. | Google Photo: Google