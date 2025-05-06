Action taken against HGVs travelling through Northamptonshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HGV drivers ignoring weight restrictions and diverting through Thrapston have received warning letters to opt for alternative routes or face a fine.

The clampdown on HGV drivers is just one of the actions in a wide range of initiatives under way to try to resolve the current situation which can see hundreds of HGVs going through the town.

The situation often gets worse when work is being carried out on the A14.

In an effort to resolve the problem, MP for Corby and East Northants Lee Barron set up a round table discussion which included representatives from National Highways, police, Thrapston Town Council and North Northants Council, which is the highways authority.

Thrapston Town Council is working with Lee Barron MP and other parties to take action against HGVs travelling through Thrapston

The Carnell Group, which works with National Highways, took the decision to fund a two-night session which captured registration numbers of vehicles ignoring the town centre's weight restriction.

This APNR data was shared with police and letters were sent to transport managers to warn that future breaches by their drivers could result in a fine.

Other measures under consideration are bollards to restrict access across the Nine Arches bridge and extend wording on road signs advising drivers about weight restrictions and access.

After the round table event, National Highways, the authority responsible for maintaining the A14 and A45, undertook a review.

This prompted changes to diversion routes which has helped reduce the number of HGVs going through Thrapston.

Lee Barron MP said: "Many residents have been in contact sharing their desperation about the amount of HGVs and other traffic using Thrapston as a 'rat run'.

"It is clear something needed to be done, and it is encouraging that all the key authorities shared my concern and have been keen to work together to see what steps can be taken to sort out the problem."

Commenting on the situation before Thursday’s local elections took place, Thrapston town councillor Jerry Hawkins said: "HGVs using Thrapston illegally as a cut through, especially during the night, is extremely disruptive and stressful for residents.

"All routes into the town are clearly signed as ‘Access Only’ but some drivers choose to ignore these.

"Thrapston Town Council has very limited power to address this problem alone; it has needed the agencies to work together to produce a solution.

"Lee Barron's intervention in bringing the agencies together and driving the process has been crucial.

"We now need to ensure these solutions are permanent and we do not see a repeat of the problem the next time the A14 is closed for roadworks or due to an accident."

National Highways project manager, Simon Wagstaff, said: "We are determined, where possible, to minimise disruption for people using our roads but also those in nearby communities who may be impacted by our works.

"Working closely with our partners, we have acted to deter HGVs from ignoring our diversion routes and creating a nuisance for the people of Thrapston."

Andy Lee of The Carnell Group is keen to continue the work with residents.

The next planned roadworks on the A14 are scheduled for the summer but, in the meantime, people can contact Andy to share their views by emailing [email protected].

People can also contact Lee Barron by emailing [email protected].