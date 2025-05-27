Photo special of Rushden plastic recycling fire and aftermath as investigation underway

By Alison Bagley
Published 27th May 2025, 16:21 BST
Investigators will start a forensic examination of a fire that destroyed tonnes of baled plastics last week in Rushden.

Firefighters have remained at the scene of the blaze at Sanders Lodge industrial estate since last Friday morning (May 23) when the emergency services were first called just before 6.30am.

Billowing into the sky, a huge black plume of toxic smoke that could be seen for miles engulfed the area around Monoworld Recycling’s warehouse with roads closed and nearby workers evacuated.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service remains on scene today (May 27) at Sanders Lodge industrial estate after a large fire that started last Friday morning (May 23).

“One crew is still at the scene to dampen down any remaining hotspots and monitor temperatures.

“All the roads are now open, and businesses are able to return to their premises.

“There are still small amounts of smoke issuing from the fire businesses on the industrial estate and those living nearby should continue to keep doors and windows closed for the time being.

“Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

“We would like to again thank members of the public and affected business for their patience, support and kindness while we have dealt with this incident.”

Fire at Monoworld Recycling Rushden as tonnes of plastic burn

Photo: NFRS

Fire at Monoworld Recycling Rushden as tonnes of plastic burn

Fire at Monoworld Recycling Rushden as tonnes of plastic burn

Fire at Monoworld Recycling Rushden as tonnes of plastic burn

Fire at Monoworld Recycling Rushden as tonnes of plastic burn

3. Fire Rushden monoworld.jpg

Fire at Monoworld Recycling Rushden as tonnes of plastic burn

Smoke rises from the fire in Rushden /Paul Binns

4. IMG_9994.jpeg

Smoke rises from the fire in Rushden /Paul Binns

