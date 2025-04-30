Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories during April 2025 including shooting, dog attack, new Thai and Caribbean restaurant and a pub fire

April has seen plenty of breaking news and court cases hitting the headlines.

Our team of reporters have been out and about bringing you all the stories from the north of the county, including a 17-year-old shot in Corby and sadly the discovery of a man’s body in Irthlingborough.

The court rooms at Northampton Crown Court remain busy with numerous cases covered by this newspaper, including a Kettering paedophile who attacked two young girls given a 20-year jail term.

Corby’s headline-hitting warehouse has been back in the news with campaigners asking for formal investigation into the council's conduct over the botched planning process.

Some of this month's front pages from the Northants TelegraphSome of this month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph
We spoke to the mum of a little Corby girl whose face was bitten by a dog in West Glebe Park about her warning to pet owners and other parents.

We interviewed the Kettering couple who are bringing Thai and Caribbean food to a new restaurant and bar in a former town centre pub.

And we reported on a fire which led to the evacuation of a Wellingborough village pub.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 The 13 top state secondary schools in Northamptonshire for attendance - with the lowest pupil absences

2 Paedophile Northamptonshire ambulance technician jailed for 25 years for 'sickening' sex offences

3 Large area of woodland cordoned off in Corby after 17-year-old boy seriously injured

4 Body of a man discovered in Irthlingborough 'unexplained' but not 'suspicious'

5 Inquest hears Marta Bednarczyk died of multiple stab wounds

6 Up to 250 workers at Corby Wincanton logistics site told of redundancy risk

7 Revealed: The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in March 2025, according to OpenTable

8 Sunday league footballer kicked player in head during 'absolute brawl' following disputed off-side call at Northants game

9 Sobbing Rushden paedophile snared by undercover cop after he arranged to abuse her ten-year-old daughter

10 Former mayor of Corby made subject of sexual risk order in court hearing

