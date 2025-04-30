Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories during April 2025 including shooting, dog attack, new Thai and Caribbean restaurant and a pub fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

April has seen plenty of breaking news and court cases hitting the headlines.

Our team of reporters have been out and about bringing you all the stories from the north of the county, including a 17-year-old shot in Corby and sadly the discovery of a man’s body in Irthlingborough.

The court rooms at Northampton Crown Court remain busy with numerous cases covered by this newspaper, including a Kettering paedophile who attacked two young girls given a 20-year jail term.

Corby’s headline-hitting warehouse has been back in the news with campaigners asking for formal investigation into the council's conduct over the botched planning process.

Some of this month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph

We spoke to the mum of a little Corby girl whose face was bitten by a dog in West Glebe Park about her warning to pet owners and other parents.

We interviewed the Kettering couple who are bringing Thai and Caribbean food to a new restaurant and bar in a former town centre pub.

And we reported on a fire which led to the evacuation of a Wellingborough village pub.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

5 Inquest hears Marta Bednarczyk died of multiple stab wounds

6 Up to 250 workers at Corby Wincanton logistics site told of redundancy risk

10 Former mayor of Corby made subject of sexual risk order in court hearing

