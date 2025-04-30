Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories during April 2025 including shooting, dog attack, new Thai and Caribbean restaurant and a pub fire
Our team of reporters have been out and about bringing you all the stories from the north of the county, including a 17-year-old shot in Corby and sadly the discovery of a man’s body in Irthlingborough.
The court rooms at Northampton Crown Court remain busy with numerous cases covered by this newspaper, including a Kettering paedophile who attacked two young girls given a 20-year jail term.
Corby’s headline-hitting warehouse has been back in the news with campaigners asking for formal investigation into the council's conduct over the botched planning process.
We spoke to the mum of a little Corby girl whose face was bitten by a dog in West Glebe Park about her warning to pet owners and other parents.
We interviewed the Kettering couple who are bringing Thai and Caribbean food to a new restaurant and bar in a former town centre pub.
And we reported on a fire which led to the evacuation of a Wellingborough village pub.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
