Emergency services at scene of Wellingborough village pub fire - avoid area warning
Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in a Wellingborough village.
Northants Fire and Rescue Service are attending a blaze at The Horseshoe pub in Main Road, Wilby.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
A spokeswoman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with a fire at a public house on Main Road, Wilby.
"The service was called shortly before 11.20am. We currently have four appliances on the scene.
“Please avoid travelling through Wilby on the A4500 if possible and find an alternative route.”
