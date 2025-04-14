Emergency services at scene of Wellingborough village pub fire - avoid area warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in a Wellingborough village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Fire and Rescue Service are attending a blaze at The Horseshoe pub in Main Road, Wilby.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

A spokeswoman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently dealing with a fire at a public house on Main Road, Wilby.

"The service was called shortly before 11.20am. We currently have four appliances on the scene.

“Please avoid travelling through Wilby on the A4500 if possible and find an alternative route.”