Warren Humpage, of Rushden, was caught trying to arrange a sick sexual encounter with a ten-year-old

A sick man met up with a woman he approached on a nudist site so he could arrange to sexually abuse her daughter.

Warren Humpage was caught out after he visited a nudist website, which police believed was being used by sex offenders to find victims.

An undercover police officer opened a profile on the site and Humpage, of High Street South, Rushden, quickly began speaking to her. Eventually he made arrangements to meet up with her and her fictitious ten-year-old.

Humpage, 37, sobbed his way through his Northampton Crown Court sentencing hearing on Friday (March 28) as the judge heard how he spoke to the covert officer about the multiple ways in which he would sexually abuse the youngster.

His Honour Judge Herbert KC heard that the website was used by nudists, but had also been infiltrated by people who have a sexual interest in children.

Prosecuting, Jonathan Stone, said: “The officer received a private message from a man called Wozza3. His profile suggested he was 35 and had three children and that he was a widower.”

The messaging soon moved to Kik, Wickr and WhatsApp, and the pair began to discuss the woman’s daughter ‘Sophia’.

"The officer asked the man if he was ‘attracted to little ones and he said he was attracted to ‘all ages’.”

The pair then went on to discuss ‘family fun’ and the woman told Humpage she wanted to ‘bring new experiences to her daughter.’

They arranged to meet up at lunchtime in a Rushden pub in late 2022.

During that meeting he told the woman that he was interested in girls aged eight and above.

"The woman made it clear she was not looking for an adult relationship,” added Mr Stone.

“(Humpage) said ‘I don’t think there’s a difference between sex and abuse with a child. You can’t abuse them.”

The defendant also admitted that his partner was not actually dead.

"He said he couldn’t wait to get things moving,” said Mr Stone.

The pair then arranged another meeting, this time with the young girl. Humpage discussed disturbing details including how the undercover officer and the girl would ‘get warmed up’ before he came into the bedroom to rape and abuse the victim.

"She needs to be comfortable,” Humpage told the woman, “I don’t want to force anything.”

He said he would bring condoms.

Humpage then began to have concerns over the discussion and backed out of the second meeting.

He was arrested and told police he was a ‘sex addict’. He also said he would have handed the woman’s details over the police.

Mitigating, Liam Muir, said that his client’s interest had largely been in having a sexual relationship with the woman, not the girl.

He said there were no indecent images of children found on any of his devices and that Humpage had no criminal record.

Humpage, who wore a mustard jacket, has grown his hair long and had a large neck tattoo, pleaded guilty on the day his trial was due to begin in November last year. He was back at crown court to be sentenced for a single count of arranging a child sexual offence.

Judge Herbert said to the defendant: “You have a completely warped attitude towards sexual abuse.”

He was given five years and four months in prison and shouted ‘I love you’ to his family members in court as he was taken away by custody officers. A sexual harm prevention order was also imposed.