Inquest hears Marta Bednarczyk died of multiple stab wounds

A mum in Wellingborough died from stab wounds to her face, neck and back, the opening of an inquest has heard.

Marta Bednarczyk, 43, died in Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, on March 10.

Coroner Anne Pember, sitting at the Guildhall in Northampton, opened the inquest into her death in a brief hearing this morning.

The court heard that Ms Bednarczyk was identified by her DNA after her death.

Marta Bednarczyk who was found dead in her home in Wellingborough / Family picture

A forensic pathologist that carried out a post-mortem examination said she had died of stab wounds to the face, neck and back, pending further tests.

Her body has not yet been released to her family. The full inquest is set to resume on October 8.

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with murder and is due to stand trial in the summer.