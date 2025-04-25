Former mayor of Corby made subject of sexual risk order in court hearing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Labour councillor and mayor has been made the subject of a civil order preventing him from having unsupervised contact with children.

Ross Armour, who was made mayor of Corby in May last year, was at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, April 24) as a sexual risk order (SRO) was made imposing conditions on his contact with youngsters.

Mr Armour has not been charged with, or convicted of any criminal offence. He vehemently denies all the accusations against him.

But the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police applied for an interim sexual risk order because officers believe the 33-year-old, of Denne Close, Oakley Vale, may pose a risk to the public.

The application comes amid a police investigation surrounding complaints by three girls that sexual offences had been committed against them.

The court heard that police are looking into accusations from three separate complainants made last year, relating to Armour's role as a Highland dancing teacher at the Skelding School of Highland Dancing and as a competition judge. One of the girls is primary school aged, and two are 16-years-old.

Mr Armour is no longer a teacher at the dance school.

These allegations have not been previously made public because of privacy laws. But they can now be reported after they were aired in open court.

Mr Armour has twice been interviewed by Northamptonshire Police under caution and their investigation continues. The imposition of the court order does not impinge on the criminal investigation, which may end in no charges.

A sexual risk order is a civil order made in the criminal court and therefore has a lower burden of proof than a criminal case. It allows the courts to impose restrictions on the activities of people they believe to have engaged in sexual acts that pose a risk of harm to the public.

Magistrates must decide whether, on the balance of probabilities, the making of an order is just and proportionate. But they must also be satisfied that a sexual act has taken place.

A full sexual risk order application takes some time, so solicitor Amir Yaseen, on behalf of Northamptonshire Police, was in court to ask for an interim order to manage Mr Armour’s behaviour while the full application is considered.

Mr Yaseen said: “These orders are designed to protect the public. They offer some management of the behaviour this respondent engages in.”

The order was opposed by Mr Armour on the grounds that his police bail conditions already adequately control his behaviour and that the making of an order would infringe his Article 8 human rights.

His legal counsel told the court that the proposed conditions were ‘onerous’ and that Mr Armour had no previous convictions.

Magistrates also heard Mr Armour had ‘performed his civic duty in his role as mayor of Corby and a councillor’, that he engages in charity work and has ‘exemplary’ character references.

But, after deliberations, magistrates decided to impose the order which will remain in place until at least July, when his next court hearing is scheduled.

It means he cannot have unsupervised contact with children unless he has consent from social services, cannot travel to meet any children under 16, cannot have any public-facing role in any voluntary or community group or association that might bring him into contact with children, and has to allow police access to his home to allow them to check his compliance.

Mr Armour was supported in court by his partner. He is currently working at Beanfield Community Centre and the order allows him to continue his role there.

Armour was made mayor last April and was administratively suspended by the Labour party in July, before resigning in September.

He was also removed from his position as a North Northamptonshire unitary councillor in December after failing to attend a meeting in six months. Mr Armour was a Corby Town councillor but is not thought to have attended a meeting since his mayor making event last May.

He had been a unitary councillor for three years before he left the authority, and he was secretary of the constituency Labour party for four years.

The case was initially listed to be heard on Thursday, March 20, at 2pm but magistrates decided instead to hear the application at 10am. However, the court did not inform Mr Armour, his legal representative or the press that the case was to be heard early and so it went unopposed and our reporter was unable to hear the application on that date.

After legal submissions the court then dismissed the original order and ordered a new date for a second hearing yesterday (April 24).

What is a sexual risk order?

Police officers can apply to magistrates for order relating to people who have not been convicted of an offence but are nevertheless thought to pose a risk of harm to the public.

They are civil orders, and do not amount to a criminal conviction. It means that the court acts where it is just and necessary to do so.

They impose various restrictions on behaviour.

An interim order is made when police believe they need to urgently manage an individual’s behaviour whilst a full sexual risk order application is being considered. The police would need to believe that the person poses an imminent risk of sexual harm

Full sexual risk orders can be considered by the police and applied for if they believe that the following test is met: On the balance of probabilities, the defendant has done an act of a sexual nature, as a result of which it is necessary for a sexual risk order to be made, to protect the public from harm from the defendant.

Breach of a sexual risk order is a criminal offence.

The maximum penalty for conviction on indictment is five years in prison.