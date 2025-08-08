Former mayor of Corby will not face charges, as police drop application for sexual risk order

The former mayor of Corby Ross Armour will not be subject to a criminal prosecution over historic allegations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Armour says he is ‘pleased justice has prevailed’ and thanked his supportive family after the investigation into him was halted.

He was made the subject of an interim sexual risk order at Northampton Magistrates’ Court three months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It came amid a police investigation into sexual assault allegations – denied in the strongest terms by Mr Armour. Police have now confirmed that the Criminal Prosecution Service has decided not to pursue any charges against Mr Armour, 33, who stepped down as Corby mayor after the allegations came to light.

There will be no charges against Ross Armour, former mayor of Corby. Image: NW

Nothamptonshire Police had been due to appear again at the same court in late July to apply for a full sexual risk order against the dance school teacher, but they dropped their application. The interim sexual risk order made in April has now been discharged so Mr Armour is no longer subject to any restrictions.

Sexual risk orders are often used by police as a way of constraining the behaviour of those who are the subject of criminal investigations while enquiries are taking their course. SROs are not criminal convictions and the burden of proof is much lower than that in the criminal court.

Mr Armour told this newspaper: “I am pleased that justice has finally prevailed and my innocence confirmed, following a year of trauma which my family and I have been so unjustly subjected to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I made my innocence categorically clear from the moment the police investigation began and I would like to commend my legal team for a fantastic piece of work in compiling the rafts of evidence which helped to clear my name. This included witness statements, digital evidence and general factual information.

“I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all of my family and friends, from all over the world, who stood by me and knew I was innocent. A special thank you to my loving partner for her unwavering support which gave me the strength to continue.

“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all of the people who provided witness statements to aid my defence, of which there were many. All of you stood up for what was right.

“I feel totally vindicated and am now looking forward to the next chapter in life as a new father.”