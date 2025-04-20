Body of a man discovered in Irthlingborough 'unexplained' but not 'suspicious'

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 20th Apr 2025, 22:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An area of Irthlingborough has been cordoned off after the discovery of a man’s body.

Police sealed off an area of Irthlingborough following the discovery of a man’s body early on (Easter Sunday).

A member of the public had called the emergency services just before 6am in a green space popular with local dog walkers, close to McGibbon Walk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northants Police said: “The man was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later. Steps were taken to confirm his identity and his next of kin have now been informed. A police cordon that was in place earlier has now been removed.

“The cause of death is unexplained, but is not being treated as suspicious. A standard post-mortem investigation will take place in the coming days.”

Related topics:Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice