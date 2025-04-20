Body of a man discovered in Irthlingborough 'unexplained' but not 'suspicious'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police sealed off an area of Irthlingborough following the discovery of a man’s body early on (Easter Sunday).
A member of the public had called the emergency services just before 6am in a green space popular with local dog walkers, close to McGibbon Walk.
Northants Police said: “The man was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later. Steps were taken to confirm his identity and his next of kin have now been informed. A police cordon that was in place earlier has now been removed.
“The cause of death is unexplained, but is not being treated as suspicious. A standard post-mortem investigation will take place in the coming days.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.