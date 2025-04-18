Up to 250 workers at Corby Wincanton logistics site told of redundancy risk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shocked warehouse workers in Corby could lose their jobs after a wave of redundancies was announced by logistics giant Wincanton.

Staff at the WEB Wincanton, Rockingham, which is based off Mitchell Road in Corby, were called into a meeting to be told that their jobs were at risk.

Workers told this newspaper they estimate the number informed of the scheme is 250, with an unknown number of agency roles also under threat.

The hub runs logistics for big name brands White Company, Jewsons and B&Q.

The WEB Wincanton at Mitchell Road, Corby. Image: Google

It’s thought White Company is moving its operations to Wincanton’s parent company GXO in Northampton and a small number of jobs will be moved there. The Corby site will remain open but it’s not known how many roles will be retained.

White Company only moved into the Wincanton building from Northampton less than two years ago after a significant investment in the facility.

The company is aiming to finalise the job restructuring programme by the end of July.

Wincanton would not be drawn on the numbers of employees involved. A spokeswoman said: “We have entered into consultation with some colleagues at Wincanton Web in Corby about transferring their roles to GXO. We expect this process to complete by the end of July.

“This consultation does not affect all colleagues, and the site will remain open as we continue to serve a number of other customers from this location.

“Our priority is to continue working closely with those affected to answer their questions and support them in the coming weeks. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all colleagues for their hard work and commitment."

The company’s Long Croft Road site is not thought to be affected.

Let us know if you are affected by the redundancy scheme. Please email [email protected]