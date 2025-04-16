Kettering couple bring Thai and Caribbean food to Border-Clash restaurant and bar in former town centre pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Diners at a new Kettering bar and restaurant have been promised a culinary experience like no other when they bring their love of Thai and Caribbean flavours to a re-opened town centre pub.

Partners Aaron Thomas and Kanitta Thongbut, who are both 49, will draw from their different heritage backgrounds and cultures to create a fusion of Thai and Caribbean cuisine at the eaterie in Kettering’s Sheep Street.

Formerly The Cherry Tree pub, then Billionaires, the new pub with restaurant will be known as Border-Clash – a reference to their geographical differences and food styles half-way across the planet.

But the couple have been working on a harmonious menu and special dishes for their opening planned for the start of June – Kanitta bringing her years of experience from the popular Tong Thai restaurant and Aaron’s marketing skills organising Kettering’s annual Jerk Food and Rum Festival.

Aaron said: “We are going to bring back the buzz into Kettering. It’s a unique concept. I’ve researched it and can’t find anywhere else in the UK combining Thai and Caribbean foods – perhaps even the world.”

The Border-Clash brand was founded when setting up the first Jerk Food and Rum Festival. Aaron was stuck for another rum producer so he started his own line combining Caribbean sorrel and sugar from Thailand to create a dark red drink.

Kanitta has brought her mum and auntie out of retirement to help with the venture using their expertise from Tong Thai.

Menu maestro Kanitta said: “A lot of people asked me ‘what are you going to do next?’ It’s going to be hard work but my mum was bored and she came back from Thailand. I think she missed me and my auntie."

Re-opening a restaurant was not the first aim. The couple had tried different pop-up ventures, but they struggled for venues.

Aaron said: “We were trying to get outlets for Sundays. Then we said, why don’t we just open our own place?”

Diners will be able to enjoy the pub space as a traditional bar and eat in the upstairs restaurant. People will be able to choose a complete Caribbean meal or plump for Thai, or have a combination of dishes. The couple have also developed fusion dishes using traditional ingredients from other sides of the world.

Aaron said: “We have been testing recipes on our friends and you know it’s good when it goes quiet. Then they say ‘that was amazing’.

"This is a phenomenal journey. We have never worked together before. We want to create jobs and we want to revitalise Kettering town centre.”

As well as food and drink, the couple are planning regular events – Tuesday lunchtimes will have pensioner special menus with smaller portions. On Fridays singer Kester Brooks will bring some ‘old school’ reggae tunes.

Subscribers to a Sunday lunch club will be treated to a special range of dishes for discerning diners.

Other plans include table karaoke if Aaron gets his way – another first for Kettering.

Aaron said: “It’s crazy, everything is closing, tariffs are going through the roof, but we need to do this to make us happy as individuals. For me this is a complete reinvention of who I am.

"It’s going to be a warm safe welcoming space with a beautiful vibe. It’s for everybody – young or old. ”

Kanitta said: “We are so excited. It’s going to be hard work. People always want to eat – if your product is good, they won’t be able to stay away.”

She added: “It’s the clash of two cultures but the only thing we really clash on is when he sings.”

Aaron added: “My go to is Suddenly by Billy Ocean, I sing that so well!”

Kanitta sighed.