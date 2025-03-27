Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories during March 2025 including murder investigation, stabbing and the real 'Toxic Town'

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:37 BST

Your local reporters have been working hard this month with plenty of breaking news and court cases keeping them busy.

The team have been out and about bringing you all the stories making the headlines, which sadly included police launching a murder investigation in Wellingborough and a teenager stabbed outside a Wellingborough Tesco store.

It’s been another busy month at court with numerous cases covered by this newspaper, including a Corby man who stabbed his pal of 40 years leaving him with a ‘life threatening’ injury and a Kettering man jailed after a crowbar incident.

Earlier this month all five Ryan Burton murder defendants were in the dock together for the first time to plead not guilty.

Some of this month's front pages from the Northants TelegraphSome of this month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph
And just this week our reporter was in court to see paedophile Rushden teacher Robert Gould jailed for 26 years for molesting schoolboys he should have protected.

We’ve been keeping you updated on a major blaze at buildings on the former Desborough Airfield site near Stoke Albany, which firefighters have warned could burn for days.

And there was World Book Day – so many great pictures of your children dressed as their favourite literary characters!

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Photos from Kettering half marathon and 5k run - our picture special from Wicksteed Park

2 The real 'Toxic Town' - the story of how 19 Corby families fought the authorities and won

3 Troubled Northamptonshire school chain boss steps down with immediate effect

4 Northamptonshire pub with 'great reputation' taken over by McManus Pubs

5 Girl, 13, charged with murder and arson after woman found dead in Wellingborough home

6 Rushden Lakes restaurant closes less than a year after opening

7 Young girl clutching teddy bear appears in court charged with Wellingborough murder

8 Plans for 35 homes in Northamptonshire village approved despite objections

9 Police appeal to locate Toxic Town's real life Connor McIntyre

10 Woman sexually assaulted by pervert co-worker at Corby Game store speaks out to protect others

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Bluesky.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.

