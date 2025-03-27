Your local reporters have been working hard this month with plenty of breaking news and court cases keeping them busy.

The team have been out and about bringing you all the stories making the headlines, which sadly included police launching a murder investigation in Wellingborough and a teenager stabbed outside a Wellingborough Tesco store.

Earlier this month all five Ryan Burton murder defendants were in the dock together for the first time to plead not guilty.

Some of this month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph

And just this week our reporter was in court to see paedophile Rushden teacher Robert Gould jailed for 26 years for molesting schoolboys he should have protected.

We’ve been keeping you updated on a major blaze at buildings on the former Desborough Airfield site near Stoke Albany, which firefighters have warned could burn for days.

And there was World Book Day – so many great pictures of your children dressed as their favourite literary characters!

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

3 Troubled Northamptonshire school chain boss steps down with immediate effect

6 Rushden Lakes restaurant closes less than a year after opening

7 Young girl clutching teddy bear appears in court charged with Wellingborough murder

8 Plans for 35 homes in Northamptonshire village approved despite objections

