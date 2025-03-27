Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories during March 2025 including murder investigation, stabbing and the real 'Toxic Town'
The team have been out and about bringing you all the stories making the headlines, which sadly included police launching a murder investigation in Wellingborough and a teenager stabbed outside a Wellingborough Tesco store.
It’s been another busy month at court with numerous cases covered by this newspaper, including a Corby man who stabbed his pal of 40 years leaving him with a ‘life threatening’ injury and a Kettering man jailed after a crowbar incident.
Earlier this month all five Ryan Burton murder defendants were in the dock together for the first time to plead not guilty.
And just this week our reporter was in court to see paedophile Rushden teacher Robert Gould jailed for 26 years for molesting schoolboys he should have protected.
We’ve been keeping you updated on a major blaze at buildings on the former Desborough Airfield site near Stoke Albany, which firefighters have warned could burn for days.
And there was World Book Day – so many great pictures of your children dressed as their favourite literary characters!
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
