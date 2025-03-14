Troubled Northamptonshire school chain boss steps down with immediate effect

Chris Hill, the chief executive of the Nene Education Trust, has left his role today (March 14).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nene Education Trust oversees eight schools in the north Northamptonshire area, including Manor School, Raunds Park Infant School, Stanwick Primary, and Newton Road Primary in Rushden.

Hill had been in the role since September 2018, whereby the number of schools within the trust rose from three to eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement given today (March 14), he said: “I have been extremely privileged to lead the development of Nene Education Trust over the last seven years.

Nene Education Trust CEO Chris Hill addresses teachers during the safeguarding training at Manor School in September 2024

“We have overcome many challenges together during this time and I am grateful for the efforts of the teams in our schools and across the trust who turn up every day to give all they can to the education of the children in our community.”

Manor School, in Mountbatten Way, Raunds received an inadequate grade in its most recent Ofsted inspection in October 2024, and more recently, Newton Road Primary requires improvement in all areas, according to a report published on March 10 this year.

Other schools under the trust’s supervision are Windmill Primary in Raunds, which was given a ‘requires improvement’ grade in December 2024, as well as Raunds Park Infant, rated good in October 2023, and Woodford Primary, rated good in May 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of the board, chair Jenna Weedon said: “The trust board are sorry to see Chris go, but understand that he feel that it is time to move on.

"Chris has worked tirelessly during his time with us and leaves our schools with a strong group of principals along with a secure financial position to take the schools forward for the benefit of the communities we serve.

“When he moves on it will be with out very best wishes for the future.”