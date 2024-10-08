Interview - Manor School principal’s commitment to building 'New Manor' after inadequate Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After Manor School in Raunds was graded inadequate by inspectors, we were given the opportunity to sit down with interim principal, Adam Crawte, to discuss the report, and what’s next for Manor.

Manor School, which currently has over 1,000 students, was visited by Ofsted before the summer break. The report found that leadership change had a ‘significant’ impact on the quality of teaching, and implementation of the curriculum. It also noted that support for SEND students was poor, and leaders’ expectations of pupils too low.

However, inspectors acknowledged that Manor School is in a period of transition, with new leaders hoping to steady the ship following the departure of the previous principal, who held the post for just 10 months.

Amy Bradshaw, Nene Education Trust’s mental health and wellbeing lead and Adam Crawte, interim principal of Manor School Photo Credit: Arthur Eyles/Giant

The Northants Telegraph was invited to the school to see what changes leaders are looking to implement, including a blanket ban on mobile phones, and a higher emphasis on mental wellbeing, as the school was recently awarded the Bounce Forward Healthy Minds kitemark.

We spoke to interim principal, Adam Crawte, drafted in from the Brooke Weston Trust in June – in August his role was extended to be the principal of the school until the end of this academic year.

‘They didn’t tell me of anything I didn’t already know.’

Interviewer: Why are we here today, what have we covered?

Manor School in Mountbatten Way, Raunds was visited by Ofsted on July 16 and 17

Mr Crawte: I feel that sometimes you only hear one side of the story, and if you read an Ofsted report that is a view of many years. We’re a different school now, and I think there’s one paragraph in the report which needs real reference to, which is that the leadership team is making the right changes, they’ve made these changes and are going in the right direction.

I want people to realise that it’s not just a flash in the pan, it’s not just stuff that we did for Ofsted, we don’t do things for Ofsted, we do it for our children.

I said to my leadership team as soon as the report came out ‘does that change anything that we were going to work on?’ and it doesn’t at all. We’re still going to stick to the same priorities way before they turned up.

Yeah, I think this is a school that needs to improve, but I’ve been here for a combined total of about eight weeks, so I’ve had eight weeks to make a change, and it’s like night and day. We’ve got all the basics right now, I’m fully welcoming the next monitoring visit from Ofsted.

Our aim is to have 100 per cent part from students. We are battling with students who are struggling with that as a concept that last year they were able to come to lessons and some lessons were easy and it was a bit like a holiday camp.

Now, we’re pushing them and challenging them, but we’re supporting them through it.

Interviewer: Do you think the Ofsted grade was a fair reflection of the school at the time of the visit?

Mr Crawte: I think it would have been nicer had they come after the holidays.

I think the last week of term in any school that I’ve ever worked in is a poor reflection on the highest standards that school has. You’ve got tired staff, tired students, and I’d only been in the role for three and a half weeks. I asked for a deferral on that basis and they turned me down.

I just don’t think they got to see the school at its best, I don’t think they got to see all the new things we were going to implement, so they heard me talk about all the things we’re going to do, they didn’t get to see them in action.

I would love to have them back, sooner rather than later, just to go, ‘look, it’s not an empty promise, we’re actually doing these things.’

Interviewer: Sorry, I must push that point, do you think the report was a fair reflection?

Mr Crawte: They didn’t tell me of anything I didn’t already know.

We were aware of those things and we had plans put in place for them, I just don’t think they should do Ofsted inspections in the last week of term, full stop, I don’t think that’s ever going to be a fair reflection. They saw us at a point where people were tired, so to take a snapshot judgement over two days in that week is unfair.

I wanted them to acknowledge more that we knew what we were doing and that we have plans in place. Although I said there are paragraphs in there that say that, I asked the lead HMI (His Majesty’s Inspector) to make more of that in the final meeting and he was unwilling to do that, and we sent the report back again to say ‘can you make more of these points?’ but they were unwilling to do that.

Interviewer: With Ofsted now set to remove single word judgements (Inadequate, Requires Improvement, Good, Outstanding), do you still have faith in the Ofsted structure?

Mr Crawte: For me, Ofsted judgements are highly divisive. A single word judgement, and even the sub-judgements we still have, do not in any way adequately evaluate the complex nature of an educational establishment like a secondary school or even a primary school.

We have had five days this week and I’ve had five incredibly different days, so to come and see it for two days and then make what is effectively a judgement for the next three years is ludicrous. It is trying to do a job that is impossible, it’s trying to tell parents what a school is like without actually spending more than two days in the school and looking at some numbers on a spreadsheet.

I will turn around and say that I have never had confidence in the Ofsted process, I don’t think it’s there to serve education, it’s not there to improve education, and it certainly doesn’t inform parents of what they need to know about school.

This is the first time I’ve been sat in the seat with my name on the report and now that sits forever. For me as an individual there’s a bit of personal pride around it as well. I can see why there are other headteachers who have really struggled with that as a process, it’s not positive at all for anybody.

If I spoke to the students around here, they wouldn’t feel like it helped them in any way at all, so claiming that it’s supposed to develop a school I think is a ludicrous judgement.

Interviewer: So with your stance on Ofsted, how would you reform it?

Mr Crawte: For me, it has to be something that’s done with you, not to you.

The idea of report cards is interesting, but it’s then a matter of how it’s done. Do they just turn up for two days and then disappear to let you deal with it, or do they say that schools that need to improve will be provided with someone who’s going to give you the help and resources.

It would be really nice to have a designated HMI to work with the school who came back more regularly. In my experience I’ve come across the same HMI’s, and if you build a relationship and there’s a feeling you’re working together rather than ‘them and us’ it’s a really useful process.

Interviewer: The report notes that the school has been ‘unsettled’ by changes to leadership, how much do you think the departure of the previous principal, Dr Louise Newman, had an impact on the outcome of the report?

Mr Crawte: I think it was a difficult year last year. I don’t know the full details of it, I wasn’t here, but I think it led to a lack of confidence in the school due to some of the things, but I don’t really know what those things were.

As I said to parents at the opening evening last night, the term ‘interim’ for me is really, really difficult because it suggests I’ll be gone in 10 months, and this school doesn’t need that.

The trust has extended my contract to the end of the academic year, we’re going to be looking for a substantive headteacher from January onwards. I’ll be putting my application in and hopefully by that time I’ve shown the trust board they needn’t bother looking for anyone else.

This place needs some longevity, it needs some consistency, so I don’t think chopping and changing headteachers all over the place has necessarily helped as well.

I believe that some of the decisions that were made earlier in the year were perhaps not communicated in the best way and didn’t help with the local community. We are the only secondary school in Raunds, we should be getting all the kids in Raunds to come to our school, therefore we need to understand that the communication is a really important part of that.

I cannot improve the school if I don’t know everything, and if it does become the case that you start telling me that things haven’t worked previously, that’s fine.

I think that’s the nice thing about being the new person at the school is that I can take it on the chin and it’s not personal about me, but it does mean that I’ve got a clearer picture but yeah, I think there is a feeling in the town that things were not communicated clearly enough.

Interviewer: I’ve spoken to some parents, and a lot have very passionate opinions of the school. Some have told me they feel great about the leadership, and others weren’t so complimentary. How confident are you that you can win those parents back?

Mr Crawte: I think you always have to be realistic about it. Let’s be honest, if you’ve had bad experiences there is a certain amount of things they need to see done. You can talk the talk all day long but you have to walk the walk as well.

I keep wanting to say to parents ‘come in, I’ll show you a school that is getting better.’ We’re not there yet, there will be individuals who still have issues, and there will be individuals who do disagree with what I want to do as well. This comes from over 20 years worth of educational experiences improving schools all over Northamptonshire.

I have a really set idea of what I know will work. It will need tweaking because this is a different school from those schools, but there are certain things which are evidence informed that we can use and implement. It won’t be everyone’s particular brand they’re looking for and therefore some parents may not like that, but if you want to have high aspirations for your students, if you want to have challenging lessons, it’s about making sure you learn a little bit more every day.

I truly believe that for a majority of parents, that’s what they want for their kids. They want their kids to come home from school every day and say ‘I’ve achieved something today.’

However, I do think a lot of people have been burned by the previous experiences and of course they naturally think ‘we’ve seen new heads come and we’ve seen new heads go, so how long are you here for?’, that is of course going to be an understandable concern. They wouldn’t be human and they wouldn’t be caring parents if they didn’t have that feeling. Some of their experience is old Manor, this is new Manor.

It might take a little longer, but the proof will be in what we do and what you see, not necessarily in what we say. It’s all about those incremental changes and after a while, people will either decide if it’s not for them, and that’s fine, I’m not precious enough to say if you disagree with me I’ll get upset about it.

I truly believe in what I do, but I’m aware that parents have a choice therefore I believe what I’m doing is going to win the majority of parents over.

It’s not the loudest students, it’s not the loudest parents, it’s the ones who turn up every day, do the right things and just want to learn. That’s who we’re doing it for, because those kids make up a majority of every single school and they are the ones who don’t have a voice, so we’re here to be their voice.

Interviewer: How much responsibility do you think you have in the community at large?

Mr Crawte: It’s all about it. My community is sick of me being stood outside of the front gate, because school doesn’t start at the gate, therefore I deliberately stand the other side of it.

They have to understand that we are an integral part of this community, if we have a great school we will have a much better town as well.

I would love it to be that I could just sit in here and worry about my school, but I have families outside who are part of this community, so it would be really short-sighted of me to say that I’ve only got a responsibility for this little bit of Raunds.

Being the only secondary school is a massive responsibility, if you look around the town even the mayor possibly doesn’t have responsibility for as many people in Raunds as I do.

Interviewer: When would you say ‘new Manor’ started?

Mr Crawte: I would say the first of September this year, because we were sizing up the challenge for the first three weeks I was in charge so we’ve started to drive these things forward, so this is new Manor this year. I keep talking about the year 7s being my first cohort because they will get the full experience, whereas we have some year 11s who have lived an experience of massive ups and downs, so we’ve still got to put a lot of work into those because that’s what they deserve.

Interviewer: And how long do you think it will take to embed that kind of culture moving forward?

Mr Crawte: We’re doing it bit by bit, because if you try and do too much at once it can be difficult. We’re probably looking at anywhere between two and three years to fully embed it so it is the norm and not just something that looks like we’re trying it for the first time.

These kids have seen everything new on rotation. For some of these year 11s sometimes it’s something new every year, therefore what’s stopping them thinking ‘well he’ll change and there’ll be another one of him pretty soon’, so I keep reminding them that I’m too old to change and I’ll be here next year.

Interviewer: So will you be here next year, even if it’s not necessarily in the principal position?

Mr Crawte: That I don’t know because I’m on loan [from the Brooke Weston Trust] but I’m envisaging being here next year.

There are schools in Corby and Kettering that are better off because of what my team and I did, so it was now an opportunity to have my own school rather than just advising people on what to do. It’s a really great opportunity to me personally.

Interviewer: And are you still happy you took the post?

Mr Crawte: 100 per cent.

I said two minutes after walking into the building before Ofsted turned up and whatever they want to tell you, our kids are amazing, they are absolutely superb. They want to be challenged, and therefore we want to give them that challenge.

Read the full Ofsted report here.