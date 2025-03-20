Police appeal to locate Toxic Town's real life Connor McIntyre

Police have today appealed for the public’s help to find the real-life Connor McIntyre, who was recently portrayed in Netflix’s worldwide hit Toxic Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIntyre, 28, is wanted by Northamptonshire Police in connection with an assault at a residential address in Kettering said to have happened on January 23.

It follows the circulation of alarming images and videos on social media in recent days which showed the wanted man covered in blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIntyre was recently the subject of the Netflix drama released earlier this month that showed how he was left with a birth defect by the council’s botched clean-up of the steelworks in the 1980s and 90s. Along with 15 other children, he won compensation from Corby Council after it was shown that the toxic dust generated by the remediation of the site contributed to birth defects.

Connor McIntyre's mugshot as issued by police today and (right) Connor after his high court victory in 2009. Image: NW

The show portrayed Connor as a young boy living in Corby with his mum Susan and brother Daniel, trying to navigate their way through the legal system in order to be given the right to apply for compensation for his injuries.

He has since moved from Corby to Margaret Road, Kettering.

Anyone who has seen McIntyre or who knows of his whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote incident number 25000045170 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.