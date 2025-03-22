Desborough fire could burn for DAYS, warn brigade as crews try to control blaze

Crews are still trying to control a fire at a carpet recycling company.

The firm operated by Brenna Limited, housed in a hangar at Desborough Airfield, near Stoke Albany, caught fire on Thursday at 8.30pm.

Since then, thousands of tonnes of carpet waste have continued to burn.

The roof of the building collapsed, making conditions incredibly difficult for firefighters.

This evening (Satruday) Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said they expected to be on site throughout the coming days.

Crews from Corby are said to be ‘working hard to control fire and smoke plume’.

A statement said: “We anticipate the fire will continue to burn for several days, and therefore our advice remains the same for nearby residents in Stoke Albany, Brampton Ash and Dingley to keep their windows and doors closed due to the drift of smoke and strong odour.”

At the height of the fire six fire engines were on scene as crews used water jets to tackle the blaze, while an aerial appliance was used to tackle the large flames from heights.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service Group Manager Rob Green said: “I would like to thank members of the local community for their patience and support while we continue to manage this complex incident.

“Due to the way the building has collapsed it is proving difficult for our crews to effectively extinguish the remaining hot spots, but we are working hard to keep the fire under control and manage the resultant smoke plume along with our partner organisations.

“However, we would encourage residents affected by the drifting smoke to continue to keep their doors and windows closed in the meantime and follow our media channels for further updates.”

A Fire Investigation to determine a cause will take place once it is safe to do so.