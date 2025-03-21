Fire still burning as hanger destroyed at airfield between Corby, Kettering and Market Harborough

Emergency crews are still at the scene of a blaze at buildings on a former airfield between Corby, Kettering and Market Harborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters have remained overnight at the scene of the fire at Desborough Airfield near Stoke Albany.

The alarm was raised shortly before 8.30pm last night (March 20) – on arrival, crews discovered a large former air hangar was ablaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A huge smoke plume was issuing from the hangar, which led to a request for nearby residents in Stoke Albany, Brampton Ash and Dingley to keep their windows and doors closed.

Fire in the hanger at Desborough Airfield/NFRS

“Crews used water jets to tackle the blaze, while an aerial pump was used to tackle the large flames from heights. Police were called to assist in putting in place a cordon, and the electricity supply to the building was isolated.

“At the height of the blaze, six fire engines were on scene. Firefighters continued to tackle it and try and reduce the volume of smoke until the early morning, when the incident was scaled down to one pump and the aerial appliance at 1.30am.

“We anticipate the fire will continue to burn for many hours yet. The Corby aerial appliance, a crew from Guilsborough and a high-volume pump remain at the scene and continue to try to reduce the smoke plume.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire investigation will take place to determine a cause once it is safe to do so.

The site of a former military airfield, Desborough Airfield opened in 1943 and closed in 1946. It was a Royal Air Force Bomber Command base during World War Two.