Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories during February 2025
Our reporters have been out and about during February bringing you the stories making the headlines, which sadly included two tragedies at Wellingborough’s Embankment.
It’s been another busy month at court with numerous cases covered by this newspaper, including a prison officer jailed after exchanging thousands of racy messages with a HMP Five Wells inmate.
There has been plenty of breaking news including a large fire in Grafton Underwood and police called to an illegal rave at an airfield between Corby and Oundle.
And we were there for the historic moment when a family of eight beavers were released at Nene Wetlands by Rushden Lakes – the first in Northamptonshire for 400 years.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
4 'Inspirational' Wellingborough couple Duncan and Maureen celebrate 75th wedding anniversary after meeting in the Royal Air Force
5 Rushden Gateway 'a total disaster waiting to happen,' according to objections for new development opposite Rushden Lakes
7 Faces of 14 offenders locked up for crimes in Northamptonshire whose stories we bought you in January 2025
