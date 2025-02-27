Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's top stories during February 2025

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 27th Feb 2025, 12:12 BST

February might be a shorter month, but there’s been no shortage of news in the north of the county.

Our reporters have been out and about during February bringing you the stories making the headlines, which sadly included two tragedies at Wellingborough’s Embankment.

It’s been another busy month at court with numerous cases covered by this newspaper, including a prison officer jailed after exchanging thousands of racy messages with a HMP Five Wells inmate.

There has been plenty of breaking news including a large fire in Grafton Underwood and police called to an illegal rave at an airfield between Corby and Oundle.

Some of this month's front pagesSome of this month's front pages
Some of this month's front pages

And we were there for the historic moment when a family of eight beavers were released at Nene Wetlands by Rushden Lakes – the first in Northamptonshire for 400 years.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from the past month, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Emergency incident in Wellingborough as road closed near River Nene

2 Passenger dies after car crashes into River Nene at Wellingborough Embankment

3 Prison officer jailed after exchanging 4,000 racy messages with HMP Five Wells inmate

4 'Inspirational' Wellingborough couple Duncan and Maureen celebrate 75th wedding anniversary after meeting in the Royal Air Force

5 Rushden Gateway 'a total disaster waiting to happen,' according to objections for new development opposite Rushden Lakes

6 Rushden Lakes food outlets closed while deep clean is carried out

7 Faces of 14 offenders locked up for crimes in Northamptonshire whose stories we bought you in January 2025

8 Police recover body from River Nene in Wellingborough after search for missing man Sam

9 Road closed as emergency services attend fire in Northamptonshire village

10 Historic Wellingborough High Street store to close unless 11th hour buyer can be found

Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during January 2...

