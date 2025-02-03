Warwicks has held a place in Wellingborough’s High Street since 1868, but with the owner Neil Warwick approaching retirement, the shop faces closure this summer.

Despite being in a ‘very sound financial position’, Warwicks in Wellingborough’s High Street could be leaving the town for good.

The business has been on sale for 14 months, however a buyer hasn’t been found. As a result, unless a new owner comes forward in the coming weeks, the shop will close in June this year as Neil, 61, is keen to enjoy his retirement.

He said: “The hire department will be honouring all bookings that have been paid for but will not be taking any new hire bookings. We shall be having a big sale of all the hire stock over the next few months as all the hire stock has to go.

Warwicks has been in Wellingborough's High Street since 1868

"I would like to say a big thank you to all the customers, staff and suppliers that I have worked with for the last 40 years.

“It is very sad to be closing a profitable shop, but it’s time for my retirement.”

Warwicks was opened by tailor Samuel Warwick in 1868, and has been passed down over the years, eventually being under the stewardship of Neil Warwick, who has been at the helm of the historic shop for over 40 years.

His three sons are currently working outside of the industry, so for the first time in over a century and a half, the business is without a Warwick successor.

Warwicks, circa 1900

Neil is the fifth generation to run the business, insists Warwicks has remained profitable and ‘is in a very sound financial position’, despite some changes in the High Street landscape of the years, and currently owns its own freehold premises.

For the past 157 years, Warwicks has been the chosen place for those looking to buy or hire new suits, and since its opening has built a reputation for stocking a range of formalwear.

Ahead of its potential closure, all retail stock and new summer stock arriving will be offered with a 50 per cent discount.

Neil added: “I’ve given a lot of my life to the shop, been here Saturdays and done the wedding fairs on Sundays and it is a bit surprising and very sad. Just this morning people have been coming in as normal.

Neil Warwick, the fifth generation of Warwicks, has been at the shop for over 40 years

"If we were going bust or had no trade it would be understandable. Trade isn’t as good as it used to be because the High Street has gone down a little, but we’re still profitable.

"After 41 years I need to go and do the things my customers keep telling me they’re doing.

“Wellingborough is Warwicks and Warwicks is Wellingborough.”