Emergency incident in Wellingborough as road closed near River Nene

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 13:54 BST

A main Wellingborough road has been closed following a police incident today (Sunday, February 23).

Northants Police have closed off the Embankment alongside the River Nene off London Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A road closure is currently in place at Wellingborough's Embankment. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.

“Thanks for your patience, we'll update in due course.”

Police teams using water craft have been seen checking the river this morning.

More to follow.

