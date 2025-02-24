Police officers have recovered a body from River Nene in Wellingborough.

Emergency services had been called to the Embankment in Wellingborough after concerns for the safety of a 30-year-old man.

Search teams had been scouring the area for missing man Sam since a 999 call on Saturday night (February 22).

Sadly a body was recovered from the water today (Monday) at about 2pm. Formal identification is yet to take place but it is believed to be Sam.

Samuel who went missing on Saturday night in Wellingborough/Northants Police

Detective Inspector Beth Warren said: “This is a very sad set of circumstances, and my thoughts are with everyone who loved Sam at this devastating time.

“Although formal identification is yet to take place, we have made Sam’s next of kin aware of this tragic discovery and we will continue to support them.”

At the present time, detectives are not treating this incident as suspicious and in the coming days will be working to prepare a report for the coroner.