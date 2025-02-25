Rushden Lakes food outlets closed while deep clean is carried out

Food and drink vans at Rushden Lakes will be closed today (Tuesday) while a deep clean of the area is completed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses at the popular retail and leisure complex have posted about this on their social media pages.

A spokesman for Rushden Lakes said: “Our food and drink vans are closed for the day as we carry out a deep clean of all areas.

"This includes Bubble CiTea, Vaarista, Krispy Kreme, The Greek Trailer.

"They will reopen on Wednesday 26th February. We appreciate your understanding.”