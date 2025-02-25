Rushden Lakes food outlets closed while deep clean is carried out
Food and drink vans at Rushden Lakes will be closed today (Tuesday) while a deep clean of the area is completed.
Bosses at the popular retail and leisure complex have posted about this on their social media pages.
A spokesman for Rushden Lakes said: “Our food and drink vans are closed for the day as we carry out a deep clean of all areas.
"This includes Bubble CiTea, Vaarista, Krispy Kreme, The Greek Trailer.
"They will reopen on Wednesday 26th February. We appreciate your understanding.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.