Rushden Lakes food outlets closed while deep clean is carried out

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:27 BST

Food and drink vans at Rushden Lakes will be closed today (Tuesday) while a deep clean of the area is completed.

Bosses at the popular retail and leisure complex have posted about this on their social media pages.

A spokesman for Rushden Lakes said: “Our food and drink vans are closed for the day as we carry out a deep clean of all areas.

"This includes Bubble CiTea, Vaarista, Krispy Kreme, The Greek Trailer.

"They will reopen on Wednesday 26th February. We appreciate your understanding.”

