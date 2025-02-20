Prison officer Toni Cole, of Wellingborough, was jailed for misconduct at HMP Five Wells. Image: NW

A prison officer is now herself behind bars after having a relationship with an inmate at HMP Five Wells.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who was working at new super-prison HMP Five Wells, was discovered to have shared a series of intimate trysts with a con at the jail.

Toni Evelyn Georgia Cole, 29, was at Northampton Crown Court to admit misconduct in public office after it was discovered she had sent 4,369 messages to the prisoner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was also told that Cole, of Gordon Road, Wellingborough, took part in 18 video calls with the man, engaged in ‘contact which was sexualised or flirtatious with a prisoner’.

Toni Cole. Image NW.

She also sent a picture of a purple thong to the 28-year-old prisoner.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC also heard how she kissed him and sat on his lap, and alarmingly that she told him she would give unauthorised advanced warning of cell searches.

The relationship took place between December 9, 2022, and January 25, 2023 before it was rumbled during a meeting on January 25, 2023, which had been arranged to discuss concerns about possible threats from a prisoner and an overtime shift the woman had worked two days earlier that had not been authorised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV of her working this shift showed that she had spent considerable time with the prisoner, with the footage appearing to show him with his arm around her, which prompted her to confess to being in a relationship with him.

Although she told colleagues that it was not a sexual relationship, she admitted to kissing him on at least one occasion, and admitted to being in contact with him via a mobile phone, which he had access to.

Cole was arrested by Northamptonshire Police on suspicion of misconduct in a public office, and her Samsung S22 mobile phone seized from her locker.

An investigation was launched by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), and when the data was downloaded from her phone, detectives found the pair had shared 4,431 texts and calls between September 1, 2022, and January 25, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of these were sexualised or flirtatious in nature and confirmed that they had shared a kiss on more than one occasion.

In November 2024, Cole was charged via a postal requisition.

On February 7, Cole pleaded guilty to miscount in a public office.

Cole was at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (February 13) and was given a 12 month prison term and ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Richard Cornell, from EMSOU’s Regional Prison Intelligence Unit, said: “Toni Cole knew what she was doing was totally inappropriate, and that her behaviour was not only putting her at risk, but also the safety of her colleagues and inmates.

“The majority of prison staff carry out their duties to the highest standards, and I hope this sentence sends a clear message to those who seek to undermine public trust while holding positions of authority that inappropriate relationships will be robustly dealt with using the full force of the law.”

Cole is the second female officer convicted of misconduct in public office at the Wellingborough jail. Back in 2024, trainee officer Rachel Stanton also entered a relationship with a prisoner and was given a suspended jail term.

And in December 2024 it was reported that a third prison officer had been arrested and suspended for similar behaviour. That woman has not been named.

The £253m prison, which is operated by G4S, has been under scrutiny after inspectors raised serious concerns about staff safety, drugs and food shortages.