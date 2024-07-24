Wellingborough prison officer caught after steamy storeroom romp with inmate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saucy snaps and a sexy love letter discovered by prison authorities led to the discovery of a secret relationship between a prison officer from Irthlingborough and a convicted armed robber.

Rachel Stanton of Station Road, Irthlingborough had been working as a trainee G4S security first line manager at HMP Five Wells in 2022 when colleagues became suspicious of her relationship with inmate Edwin Poole – who had been jailed in 2018 for 10-and-a-half years.

A cell search that discovered three ‘intimate’ photographs and a ‘sexually explicit letter’ Stanton had penned to Poole sparked a trawl through the jail’s CCTV revealing an hour-long period the lovers were locked in a storeroom together.

Mum-of-five Stanton, 31, had pleaded guilty of wilful misconduct in public officer at an earlier hearing and was sentenced today (Tuesday, July 23) at Northampton Crown Court by Judge David Herbert KC.

Rachel Stanton/Facebook

The court heard after their relationship ‘of some time’ was uncovered in July 2022, Stanton was suspended from work and Poole moved to another facility where she continued to visit him. The pair now have a child together but have since separated.

Lee Egan, defending Stanton, said in mitigation Stanton had not abused her position to smuggle in contraband items or allowed herself to be ‘exploited’. He added that she was an ‘inexperienced’ officer who had just been chosen for a training course that would have seen her in charge of a whole landing of men at the super-prison.

Judge Herbert dismissed her lack of training and said: “She should have known what the boundaries were. It shouldn’t take training to know she shouldn’t be doing that.”

Sentencing Stanton, who sobbed in the dock wearing no make-up, jeans and a black top, Judge Herbert told the defendant her behaviour undermined trust in people in public office.

Rachel Stanton (on right) leaves Northampton Crown Court with her head in a tote bag/National World

He said: “You should have known better. Your offending is so serious it demands a custodial sentence. I have to sentence you for a single offence. In short you had a relationship with a prisoner.

“There was clear undisputable evidence between you that was discovered. They found a sexually explicit letter and some intimate images of yourself. CCTV footage shows the two of you together and you were in a room privately, together. Some intimacy must have taken place.”

Judge Herbert gave Stanton credit for her guilty plea saying he was satisfied the relationship with Poole was ‘entirely consensual’.

Stanton was sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for 18 months, to take part in 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement and warned her to take part.

He added: “If you can stay out of trouble you have nothing to fear but it will be hanging over your head – work hard at the order.”