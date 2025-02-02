Firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service remain at the scene of an emergency incident in a Northamptonshire village.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Grafton Underwood just after 2.50pm today (Sunday, February 2).

The road through the village has been closed at allow emergency services to tackle the blaze in the roof of a thatched home.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “An aerial appliance and eight fire crews are dealing with a major house fire in Grafton Underwood, near Kettering.

“Firefighters were called just after 2.50pm today (Sun, Feb 2). The fire is in the roof of a thatched property in Cranford Road and the road will be closed for some time."

One witness said ‘the whole street from one end of the village to the other was full’ and that access was ‘difficult’ for firefighters due to the property’s location.