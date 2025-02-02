Road closed as emergency services attend fire in Northamptonshire village

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 20:07 BST
Firefighters from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service remain at the scene of an emergency incident in a Northamptonshire village.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Grafton Underwood just after 2.50pm today (Sunday, February 2).

The road through the village has been closed at allow emergency services to tackle the blaze in the roof of a thatched home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “An aerial appliance and eight fire crews are dealing with a major house fire in Grafton Underwood, near Kettering.

Firefighters in Grafton Underwood/UGCplaceholder image
Firefighters in Grafton Underwood/UGC

“Firefighters were called just after 2.50pm today (Sun, Feb 2). The fire is in the roof of a thatched property in Cranford Road and the road will be closed for some time."

One witness said ‘the whole street from one end of the village to the other was full’ and that access was ‘difficult’ for firefighters due to the property’s location.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireKettering
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice