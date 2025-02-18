Maureen and Duncan MacAngus are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary, having tied the knot on this day in 1950.

Throughout their 75 years as husband and wife, they have lived in airbases in Singapore, Germany, France and Hong Kong where they raised their five children, Heather, Andre, Vickie, Genevieve and Natalie.

The pair have travelled the world together through work in the Royal Air Force, and today Maureen is still very active in the community, enjoying attending St Mary The Virgin church in Wellingborough and regular coffee mornings at Glamis Hall, while Duncan enjoys a slower pace of life.

Their eldest daughter, Heather, said: “I’m 73 years old now and it’s incredible to still have my mum and dad around who are both very happily married.

“Mum and dad continue to be the backbone of our family, which is why we are all so close knit.

“Watching them take on life together for so many years has been really inspirational for us all.”

Duncan, 96, originally from Scotland, had to make many visits to Changi during his service stationed at RAF Seletar as a corporal.

When he saw Maureen, a typist at RAF Changi, at the reception desk of a Singapore airbase in 1948, a friend stepped in to help him pluck up the courage to ask her on a date. Two years later, Duncan and Maureen, now 94, tied the knot on February 18, 1950, beginning three-quarters of a century of happy memories.

Their daughter Genevieve added: “We’re so grateful that we’ve been able to see the world through our dad’s job and continue to be lucky enough that all five siblings live near our parents to support them.

“Their nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren have really helped to keep them active and on their toes.

“It was really special to all be able to celebrate their big anniversary together over the weekend with a big party, a full house and, of course, lots of cake!”