Objections to Rushden Gateway, a proposed new development on the Rushden Lakes roundabout have been submitted, with many criticising the infrastructure and its potential increase in traffic to the area.

Plans for Rushden Gateway were submitted in January, which if approved would include an Aldi, an EV charging facility, retail space and a drive-thru food outlet as well as parking facilities, all being developed on 11.4 hectares of land on the Rushden Lakes roundabout.

Property developer Ashfield Land acquired the site in January 2016 with plans to build a complex that offers ‘a range of economic benefits and services.’

They say the resulting Rushden Gateway project would provide an estimated 640 new full-time equivalent jobs to the area.

CGI images of Rushden Gateway with Rushden Lakes in the background Credit: Ashfield Land

However, the size and scope of the proposals have caused some to question its viability as it is situated close to a roundabout that already sees a high volume of traffic during peak times.

Some have taken to leaving comments, concerns and thoughts on the planning application, validated by North Northants Council (NNC) last month.

Of the 16 submitted so far, all are objecting to the proposal.

If approved, Rushden Gateway would be across from Rushden Lakes, on Northampton Road

One commenter said: “My main concern is the extra traffic relating to this development. The Rushden Lakes roundabout has enough problems without any extra traffic.

"Many people avoid it if possible, going through Higham to access the A6 and A45 to Kettering and Thrapston.

“There are problems exiting the A45 from Chowns Mill as the third lane for Higham and Rushden is not long enough to accommodate the volume of traffic.

“There is also Rushden Bowls Club. The employees entering the new site will add to the problems.

“As we have three food stores already, is there really a need for Aldi, there is also a drive thru at Rushden Lakes, these only generate more rubbish on the roadside.”

Another said: “The traffic on Northampton Road is already significant and has grown as a result of the Lakes and the housing development on Northampton Road itself. This is only a B road and not designed for the volumes it has now.

"With the growth of traffic, we have also had a growth in articulated vehicles throughout the day and night giving noise and pollution disturbance. Having an additional supermarket and a drive through restaurant would significantly add to this unless a prohibition on large vehicles was applied to the road.”

Questions have also been raised about the need for another supermarket as there is currently a Waitrose and a Lidl already close to Rushden Gateway’s proposed site.

A third commenter added: “We do not need another development at this location especially when noting the plans for the care home on the Ferresmere site and possible further housing at the top of the Hayway.

"Northampton Road just isn't suitable for the amount of traffic already without these further developments. We do not need another Aldi, fast food drive-thru, retail unit or extra commercial space with what's already available.

“This development will further impact on the already declining town centres and businesses nearby.”

Environment was a key part of some people’s reluctance to welcome the proposal, as the land surrounding the proposed development is a mix of pastoral and arable farmland.

Some believe converting such a space into modern retail and business space would increase air and noise pollution, as well as negatively impact the surrounding wildlife.

A commenter said: "This application takes no regard to the environment at a time when we are seeking to protect habitats, conserve precious green areas, protect wildlife and create open clean air spaces.

"This is an area of natural habitat for much wildlife and the subsequent loss of the open space plus the reedbeds will have a devastating unretrievable effect.

“The additional traffic will only add to the air pollution which, given there will be even more queuing traffic, will increase hugely.

“Overall, this is a total disaster waiting to happen.”

The full application and the supporting documents can be found here, or via the NNC planning portal by searching NE/24/01201/OUT.