Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during January 2025

The new year has started with no shortage of news.

This month’s headlines have sadly been dominated by a serious assault in Kettering which has since turned into a murder investigation.

Ryan Burton, 34, died at University Hospital Coventry six days after he was seriously assaulted in Kettering’s Spring Rise park, near Highfield Road, shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 10.

Some of this month's front pages

Other stories making the news this month include Kettering’s Odeon cinema closing for good and a man and woman jailed after lying about how a child suffered serious head injuries.

Local businesses have been hitting the headlines with shock at a family-run business closing at Rushden Lakes and a popular bakery store closing its Wellingborough town centre store.

Planning stories have also been in the news with an application for the new Rushden Gateway development being submitted and images released of how the new West Corby estate might look.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from January, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Odeon cinema Kettering retro special of 33 pictures from the archive

4 Kettering park cordoned off by police after assault leaves man with serious injuries

5 Rushden woman and Wellingborough man jailed after lying about how child suffered serious head injuries

7 Corby teen set to appear in court in morning charged with murder

9 Murder investigation launched as man dies six days after brutal Kettering assault in Highfield Road park

