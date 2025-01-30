Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during January 2025
This month’s headlines have sadly been dominated by a serious assault in Kettering which has since turned into a murder investigation.
Ryan Burton, 34, died at University Hospital Coventry six days after he was seriously assaulted in Kettering’s Spring Rise park, near Highfield Road, shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 10.
An 18-year-old charged with the murder of Ryan made his first appearance at Northampton Crown Court this week.
Other stories making the news this month include Kettering’s Odeon cinema closing for good and a man and woman jailed after lying about how a child suffered serious head injuries.
Local businesses have been hitting the headlines with shock at a family-run business closing at Rushden Lakes and a popular bakery store closing its Wellingborough town centre store.
Planning stories have also been in the news with an application for the new Rushden Gateway development being submitted and images released of how the new West Corby estate might look.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from January, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
2 Plans submitted for 'Rushden Gateway' as new development opposite Rushden Lakes hopes to bring ‘more vibrancy and vitality’ to the area
5 Rushden woman and Wellingborough man jailed after lying about how child suffered serious head injuries
6 Impressive images show how the huge new West Corby estate might look - with stream-side walks and linear paths
9 Murder investigation launched as man dies six days after brutal Kettering assault in Highfield Road park
10 Butterwick in Wellingborough closes its doors as bosses admit spot in Silver Street ‘hasn’t quite worked
