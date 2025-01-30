Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during January 2025

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 30th Jan 2025, 12:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The new year has started with no shortage of news.

This month’s headlines have sadly been dominated by a serious assault in Kettering which has since turned into a murder investigation.

Ryan Burton, 34, died at University Hospital Coventry six days after he was seriously assaulted in Kettering’s Spring Rise park, near Highfield Road, shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An 18-year-old charged with the murder of Ryan made his first appearance at Northampton Crown Court this week.

Some of this month's front pagesSome of this month's front pages
Some of this month's front pages

Other stories making the news this month include Kettering’s Odeon cinema closing for good and a man and woman jailed after lying about how a child suffered serious head injuries.

Local businesses have been hitting the headlines with shock at a family-run business closing at Rushden Lakes and a popular bakery store closing its Wellingborough town centre store.

Planning stories have also been in the news with an application for the new Rushden Gateway development being submitted and images released of how the new West Corby estate might look.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from January, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Odeon cinema Kettering retro special of 33 pictures from the archive

2 Plans submitted for 'Rushden Gateway' as new development opposite Rushden Lakes hopes to bring ‘more vibrancy and vitality’ to the area

3 Rushden Lakes shock closure as family-run business leaves shopping complex after six years

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4 Kettering park cordoned off by police after assault leaves man with serious injuries

5 Rushden woman and Wellingborough man jailed after lying about how child suffered serious head injuries

6 Impressive images show how the huge new West Corby estate might look - with stream-side walks and linear paths

7 Corby teen set to appear in court in morning charged with murder

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

8 Corby man spotted in street totally naked holding 43-inch sword

9 Murder investigation launched as man dies six days after brutal Kettering assault in Highfield Road park

10 Butterwick in Wellingborough closes its doors as bosses admit spot in Silver Street ‘hasn’t quite worked

Read More
Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during December ...

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription, with new online subscriptions now available too.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.

Related topics:KetteringWellingboroughCorbyRushden

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice