A man who was assaulted in a Kettering park has sadly died six days after being attacked with what is believed to be a machete-type weapon.

The man in his 30s had been rushed to University Hospital Coventry on Friday, January 10, after a brutal assault in Spring Rise Park, off Highfield Road.

He had been receiving emergency medical treatment for severe injuries to his hands, arms and face.

On Thursday (January 16), police confirmed another arrest had been made in connection with the attack.

Police cordoned off Spring Rise Park off Highfield Road in Kettering/National World

Detectives investigating the serious assault of the man in Kettering have now launched a murder inquiry following his death.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, said: “Firstly we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the victim’s family and to reassure them, and the wider public, that we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“Dozens of dedicated officers and staff are now working on this case across a number of fronts, including interviewing potential witnesses, carrying out house-to-house inquiries, seeking forensic opportunities and checking CCTV footage.

“While we do have six male suspects in custody, we are still continuing to appeal for information on what has now become a murder inquiry. Any small detail may help us - we would rather have that well-meaning information, than not have it at all.”

Highfield Road on Friday January 10/National World

Police officers attended Highfield Road in the town following reports that a man in his 30s had been seriously assaulted at the nearby Spring Rise Park shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 10.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for significant arm, hands and facial injuries and remained in a critical condition.

However, he sadly died at about 5pm on Thursday, January 16.

A preliminary forensic postmortem examination took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary yesterday (Friday, January 17).

Northants Police said: “The man’s next of kin have been supported by Northamptonshire Police following the assault and are now being assisted by specially trained officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team.

“Six men – four from Kettering aged 38, 24, 24 and 22, a 20-year-old man from Desborough and a 24-year-old man from Rothwell – arrested in connection with the assault have now all been further arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

“An increased police presence will remain in the Highfield Road area with additional high-visibility patrols by the Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team to offer reassurance and support.

“Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

“Anyone who was in the area or has any information including relevant CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, should call 101, quoting incident number 25000018864.

“Alternatively information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk/) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”

An initial statement issued by Northants Police at about 1pm on Thursday by Detective Chief Inspector Liz Basham had sought to reassure the public rumours circulating on social media and within the wider community that the victim has died were ‘categorically not true’.

The statement was then taken off the news site following the victim’s tragic death.