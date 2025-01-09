Rushden Lakes shock closure as family-run business leaves shopping complex after six years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

AJ Cycles, a bike shop and showroom at Rushden Lakes, has closed its doors for good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business made the decision to close yesterday (Wednesday, January 8), and will no longer be trading as of this morning.

A post on the company’s Facebook account reads: “We’ve had a fantastic 15+ years operating a bicycle shop in the local area and it's been a great ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've had many "Up-Hills" and "Down-Hills” during our time, however this hill is just too steep to pedal over. The time has therefore come to close the doors and say our goodbyes.

AJ Cycles was the first store to open in the East Terrace at Rushden Lakes.

“A massive thank you to all the customers, staff and suppliers that have supported the shop over the years, we will miss you all.”

AJ Cycles began operating more than 15 years ago, having also spent time at Stanwick Lakes, and in July 2018 was the first business to take up a space in Rushden Lakes’ East Terrace.

The closure comes just days after The Stop Gap announced it would be leaving Rushden Lakes following a rise in rent charges. READ MORE: Local business at Rushden Lakes calls it a day after increase to rent forces departure from shopping centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is currently no news as to what will replace AJ Cycles in the terrace which also includes Cotswold Outdoors, Hobbycraft and Decathlon, though Rushden Lakes is reportedly in discussions with a number of local businesses who have expressed interest in moving to the complex.

The Northants Telegraph has contacted AJ Cycles for comment.