Rushden Lakes shock closure as family-run business leaves shopping complex after six years
The business made the decision to close yesterday (Wednesday, January 8), and will no longer be trading as of this morning.
A post on the company’s Facebook account reads: “We’ve had a fantastic 15+ years operating a bicycle shop in the local area and it's been a great ride.
“We've had many "Up-Hills" and "Down-Hills” during our time, however this hill is just too steep to pedal over. The time has therefore come to close the doors and say our goodbyes.
“A massive thank you to all the customers, staff and suppliers that have supported the shop over the years, we will miss you all.”
AJ Cycles began operating more than 15 years ago, having also spent time at Stanwick Lakes, and in July 2018 was the first business to take up a space in Rushden Lakes’ East Terrace.
The closure comes just days after The Stop Gap announced it would be leaving Rushden Lakes following a rise in rent charges. READ MORE: Local business at Rushden Lakes calls it a day after increase to rent forces departure from shopping centre
There is currently no news as to what will replace AJ Cycles in the terrace which also includes Cotswold Outdoors, Hobbycraft and Decathlon, though Rushden Lakes is reportedly in discussions with a number of local businesses who have expressed interest in moving to the complex.
The Northants Telegraph has contacted AJ Cycles for comment.
