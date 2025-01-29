18-year-old appears in court as police provide update on Ryan Burton murder investigation in Kettering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 18-year-old charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ryan Burton in Kettering made his first appearance at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, January 28).

Ace Hill, of Minden Close in Corby, was further remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court on March 21.

The 18-year-old was charged on Friday (January 24) with one count of murder and one of robbery.

Ryan died at University Hospital Coventry six days after he was seriously assaulted in Kettering’s Spring Rise park, near Highfield Road, shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 10.

Detectives investigating the murder of Ryan, who was originally from Corby, have arrested a twelfth person in connection with the investigation.

A 28-year-old Kettering woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice and remains in police custody.

Ten others arrested as part of the investigation have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.