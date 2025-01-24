Corby teen set to appear in court in morning charged with murder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have tonight charged a teenager from Corby with the murder of Ryan Burton.

Ace Hill, 18, will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in the morning (Saturday, January 25) after being charged in connection with the brutal killing of Ryan.

The 34-year-old, originally from Corby, sadly died at University Hospital Coventry last Thursday (January 16), six days after he was seriously assaulted in Kettering’s Spring Rise park, near Highfield Road, shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 10.

Hill, , of Minden Close on the Danesholme Estate has been charged with murder and robbery.

Ryan Burton was allegedly murder in Kettering earlier this month. Image: National World

Nine others arrested as part of the investigation – seven men and two women – have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime Team would still like to hear from anyone with information who has not yet come forward.

Anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, January 10, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000018864.

Alternatively, information can be submitted via online portal https://mipp.police.uk/ or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.