Kettering park cordoned off by police after assault leaves man with serious injuries

Dozens of police officers are on the scene of an emergency incident in Kettering tonight (Friday) with paths, roads and parkland cordoned off after a man was seriously injured.

A cordon has been placed at every entrance to Spring Rise Park off Spring Rise Road – a nearby section of Highfield Road has been closed to through traffic.

Detectives and forensics teams are on the scene. Officers are guarding vehicular and pedestrian entries to the park that stretches from Springfield Road to Spring Rise.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Kettering this evening (January 10).

Police closed off Highfield Road, Kettering on Friday (Jan 10)/National World

“Officers were called at around 7pm to reports of a man in Highfield Road, with serious injuries. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Police officers remain at the scene while they conduct enquiries into what happened and are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to contact them.”

Officers will remain at the scene overnight as investigations continue.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything which could help officers, or who has information or relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 25000018864 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.