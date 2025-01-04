Corby man spotted in street totally naked holding 43-inch sword

Bute Close, Corby. Image: Google.

A man who stood naked in the street while holding a sword was arrested after scared neighbours phoned police.

Derreck Gasston went into Bute Close on Corby’s Lodge Park estate at 1am with the 43 inch sword while wearing absolutely no clothing.

The 33-year-old was at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (January 2) to be sentenced for possession of a bladed article and of cocaine.

Prosecuting, Ben Gow, told the court that Gasston, a self-confessed ‘raging alcoholic’, was spotted on cameras in the street naked and carrying the sword in the early hours of September 14 this year.

Mr Gow said: “Neighbours called the police and when they arrived he was found in Nene Crescent, sat on the floor wearing some clothes but with no shoes or socks.

"He described himself as a ‘raging alcoholic."

The sword was found stashed in a cupboard by Gasston’s front door.

The court was told he had one youth conviction from 2004 for arson, but said that as a young teen he had been encouraged by his mother to set light to a caravan.

Mitigating, Liam Muir said that that Gasston, who has been living in Brent, London, ahead of the hearing, had been remanded in custody for 42 days following the incident, followed by 66 days on a curfew.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said that Gasston had ‘made the most’ of the time he had spent on bail and had engaged well with the authorities. He had also sought help for his drug and alcohol issues.

He sentenced him to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, with credit for his early guilty plea. The court also ordered to destruction of the cocaine and the sword.

Offences of threatening a woman with a blade and of assault occasioning actual bodily harm were discontinued at the first magistrates’ court hearing after the victim indicated she would not co-operate with a prosecution.