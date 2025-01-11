The eight-screen Odeon opened on the site close to Junction 9 of the A14 in 1997 with James Bond blockbuster Tomorrow Never Dies.

Kettering's original art deco Odeon Cinema had been demolished in 1974 to make way for the Newlands shopping centre development.

On January 28, the curtains will close for the final time, leaving Kettering without a cinema for the first time in more than a century.

So let’s indulge in some nostalgia and take a trip down memory lane.

Kettering Odeon Cinema "Best in Uk": l-r Justin Betts (Duty Manager), and Beth Haynes (Team Leader). Monday, 11 February 2008

Kettering Odeon Cinema "Best in UK": l-r Justin Betts (Duty Manager), and Beth Haynes (Team Leader). Monday, 11 February 2008

Kettering Odeon Cinema "Harry Potter": James Ward 17, from Desborough. Thursday, 12 July 2007

Kettering: Odeon Oscar competition winner Sally Spencer pictured with prize a ticket for 2 every week for a year and her children Ellis, 10 and Jake 5, Tuesday, 26 February 2008