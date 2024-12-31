Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during December 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The festivities have certainly played a part in many of our biggest stories during December.
But there has been plenty more news besides that, including the latest stats on our local schools across the north of the county, a new menu and new look for a Northants village pub, an ammonia leak at a Wellingborough warehouse and the opening date for a new store in Rushden town centre.
The annual Geddington Squirt was as popular as ever, as shown by the number of spectators who turned out on Boxing Day for it.
This month also saw the anniversary of the murder of Corby doorman Les Ross – our reporter Kate Cronin did a special feature as a new lead has emerged which could finally help police catch the killer.
If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from December, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:
1 Northamptonshire's 13 highest-performing state primary schools of 2024 - based on new government data
4 Meet the Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough children who started primary school in September 2024 - first class picture special
5 Boxing Day Squirt picture special as Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters battle across Geddington Ford
6 Bin collection day changes for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden areas over Christmas and New Year
7 New menu and new look for Northamptonshire village pub and restaurant as bosses look to start 2025 on a high
8 Emergency incident at Wellingborough GXO warehouse after ammonia leak as workers sent home and Whitbread deliveries disrupted
To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.
If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.