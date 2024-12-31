Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during December 2024

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st Dec 2024, 11:56 GMT
Happy Christmas to all our readers!

The festivities have certainly played a part in many of our biggest stories during December.

But there has been plenty more news besides that, including the latest stats on our local schools across the north of the county, a new menu and new look for a Northants village pub, an ammonia leak at a Wellingborough warehouse and the opening date for a new store in Rushden town centre.

The annual Geddington Squirt was as popular as ever, as shown by the number of spectators who turned out on Boxing Day for it.

Some of this month's front pages from the Northants TelegraphSome of this month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph
This month also saw the anniversary of the murder of Corby doorman Les Ross – our reporter Kate Cronin did a special feature as a new lead has emerged which could finally help police catch the killer.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from December, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

1 Northamptonshire's 13 highest-performing state primary schools of 2024 - based on new government data

2 Nine 'most wanted' people Northamptonshire Police would love to track down this Christmas

3 How every secondary school in North Northamptonshire performed in new Government league tables

4 Meet the Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough children who started primary school in September 2024 - first class picture special

5 Boxing Day Squirt picture special as Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters battle across Geddington Ford

6 Bin collection day changes for Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden areas over Christmas and New Year

7 New menu and new look for Northamptonshire village pub and restaurant as bosses look to start 2025 on a high

8 Emergency incident at Wellingborough GXO warehouse after ammonia leak as workers sent home and Whitbread deliveries disrupted

9 A6 closed at Burton Latimer as emergency services on scene of crash between Finedon and Kettering

10 Opening date confirmed for new store in Rushden town centre

Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during November ...

