Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during December 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Happy Christmas to all our readers!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festivities have certainly played a part in many of our biggest stories during December.

But there has been plenty more news besides that, including the latest stats on our local schools across the north of the county, a new menu and new look for a Northants village pub, an ammonia leak at a Wellingborough warehouse and the opening date for a new store in Rushden town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual Geddington Squirt was as popular as ever, as shown by the number of spectators who turned out on Boxing Day for it.

Some of this month's front pages from the Northants Telegraph

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from December, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 How every secondary school in North Northamptonshire performed in new Government league tables

5 Boxing Day Squirt picture special as Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters battle across Geddington Ford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 New menu and new look for Northamptonshire village pub and restaurant as bosses look to start 2025 on a high

8 Emergency incident at Wellingborough GXO warehouse after ammonia leak as workers sent home and Whitbread deliveries disrupted

9 A6 closed at Burton Latimer as emergency services on scene of crash between Finedon and Kettering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Opening date confirmed for new store in Rushden town centre

To keep up-to-date with all the news from where you live, visit our website and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The printed edition comes out every Thursday in the shops or is available via subscription.

If you have a news or sports story to share, drop us an email at [email protected] or submit your story via our Your World page.