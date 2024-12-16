And there is no better way to mark this huge milestone than with lovely photos of the classes in their first school uniforms, proudly stood with their new friends and first teachers.

Every year the Northamptonshire Telegraph features a photo round-up of reception classes, using pictures kindly submitted by the schools.

The photos show your children beaming proudly surrounded by their new class mates. The pictures recently appeared in the print edition of this newspaper and now we are publishing the images online.

Below are 24 pictures of reception classes across the north of the county, including from schools in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and the surrounding villages – we hope you like them!