Meet the Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough children who started primary school in September 2024 - first class picture special

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 16th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
The very first day at school is special for not only the children, but their parents and carers too!

And there is no better way to mark this huge milestone than with lovely photos of the classes in their first school uniforms, proudly stood with their new friends and first teachers.

Every year the Northamptonshire Telegraph features a photo round-up of reception classes, using pictures kindly submitted by the schools.

The photos show your children beaming proudly surrounded by their new class mates. The pictures recently appeared in the print edition of this newspaper and now we are publishing the images online.

Below are 24 pictures of reception classes across the north of the county, including from schools in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and the surrounding villages – we hope you like them!

First Class picture special

1. First Class

First Class picture special Photo: Submitted

Hawthorn Community Primary School, Kettering

2. First Class

Hawthorn Community Primary School, Kettering Photo: Submitted

Havelock School, Desborough

3. First Class

Havelock School, Desborough Photo: Submitted

Hawthorn Community Primary School, Kettering

4. First Class

Hawthorn Community Primary School, Kettering Photo: Submitted

