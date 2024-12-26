Nine 'most wanted' people Northamptonshire Police would love to track down this Christmas

The list includes several who have been outstanding for many years.
Anyone who has seen any of them or who knows of their whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.
1. Ann Marie Cash
Cash ,23, has been wanted since December 16. Cash, of no fixed address, in connection with an investigation into a racially aggravated public order in Northampton. Photo: Northants Police
2. Ervis Mici
Ervis Mici, aged 24, was due before magistrates in October charged with possession of a cocaine and 2 driving offences in relation to an incident in Corby. His last known address was Colver Close, Southampton, and he has links to Corby and Haringey. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
3. Charlene Webb
Officers would like to speak to Charlene Webb, 35, in connection with an investigation into the aggravated taking of a vehicle which occurred in Corby in March 2022. Photo: Northamptonshire Police
4. Waijs Dahir
Waijs Dahir is wanted in connection with the murder of Northampton dad Jon Casey nine years ago, in January 2015. He would now be 30 years old and could have fled abroad. There's a £35,000 Crimestoppers reward on offer. Photo: Crimestoppers