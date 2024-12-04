A6 closed at Burton Latimer as emergency services on scene of crash between Finedon and Kettering

Emergency services are on the scene of an incident on the A6 Burton Latimer bypass.

Police and ambulance personnel were called at 8.30am after a motorbike and a car collided on the A6 northbound between Finedon and Burton Latimer.

The road has been closed between the Higham Road and Cranford Road junctions, with traffic diverted through Burton Latimer.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This was a two-vehicle collision on the A6 northbound between Finedon and Burton Latimer, reported to the force at 8.30am today, December 4.

Burton Latimer: A6 bypass, file pictureplaceholder image
Burton Latimer: A6 bypass, file picture

“It involved the driver of a red VW Polo and the rider of a motorcycle. East Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance and two people, a man (motorcyclist) and a woman (driver), have been taken to hospital.”

People have been asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

