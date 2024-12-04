A6 closed at Burton Latimer as emergency services on scene of crash between Finedon and Kettering
Police and ambulance personnel were called at 8.30am after a motorbike and a car collided on the A6 northbound between Finedon and Burton Latimer.
The road has been closed between the Higham Road and Cranford Road junctions, with traffic diverted through Burton Latimer.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This was a two-vehicle collision on the A6 northbound between Finedon and Burton Latimer, reported to the force at 8.30am today, December 4.
“It involved the driver of a red VW Polo and the rider of a motorcycle. East Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance and two people, a man (motorcyclist) and a woman (driver), have been taken to hospital.”
People have been asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.