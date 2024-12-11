How every secondary school in North Northamptonshire performed in new Government league tables

The details tables feature a range of measures including the crucial ‘Progress 8’ score – which shows how much pupils progress between years seven and 11.

The data also includes this numbers of pupils gaining a level 5 or above in both maths and English as well as the numbers of students staying in education beyond year 11.

Mainstream secondary schools in North Northamptonshire are ranked in this story by Progress 8 score.

This is based on results in up to eight qualifications including English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications.

A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed, rather it means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results at the end of key stage 2.

The average score for state funded schools in England was -0.03.

You can view the North Northamptonshire tables here.

Because significant numbers of our children attend Uppingham Community College and Sharnbook Academy, we have also included those schools in our list. Weldon Academy is a new school and no pupils sat GCSEs this year.

1 . Bishop Stopford School, Kettering At Bishop Stopford School in Kettering, they achieved a 'well above average' Progress 8 score of +1.02, which is an improvement on last year and places them as the best school in Northants for progress this year. They were also 73rd in the whole country, out of 6,542 secondaries. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2 . Brooke Weston Academy, Corby. Brooke Weston has received a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.54 which puts it second in our table. 67 per cent of its pupils gained a level 5 or above in GCSE English and Maths. Photo: Amber Allott Photo Sales

3 . Kettering Buccleuch Academy A Progress 8 score of +0.52 puts them well above the national average. 51 per cent of pupils at Buccleuch gained a level 5 or above in GCSE maths and English. Photo: Alison Bagley Photo Sales