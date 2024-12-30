Opening date confirmed for new store in Rushden town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

B&M is set to open its doors to Rushden shoppers, as the company has officially confirmed it will take on the now-vacant Wilko unit in the town centre’s Eaton Walk.

The discount chain, which currently has over 650 stores across the UK, is set to open on March 8, 2025, with a store taking up 17,218sqft of space just off Rushden’s College Street.

B&M has officially applied to North Northants Council for the grant of a premises license in the unit, meaning Rushden will now join Corby, Kettering, and Wellingborough which are all home to at least one B&M store.

According to the application, the store will have an opening time within the hours of 7am until 11pm, seven days a week, though B&M notes its ‘typical opening hours’ are 8am until 10pm across most stores. No opening hours have been officially confirmed, however.

B&M will soon occupy the old Wilko in Rushden town centre

Wilko departed the town in September 2023 when the company announced it would be going into administration in the summer of last year. The same day the Wellingborough, Corby, Kettering branches also closed.

While Wellingborough’s Wilko has since been occupied by a new homeware store, Rushden’s building has sat vacant. In March, however, it will be the home of B&M’s latest location.