Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden's big news stories during November 2024

November has been another busy month for news, with the weather dominating the headlines in recent days.

First there was snow and then came Storm Bert, leaving a trail of destruction across the county with flooding, road closures and disruption.

And it’s not over yet as Yarwell Mill has been evacuated with a severe flood warning issued for the area.

Earlier in the month, Poppies fans had a great day at Sixfields in Northampton when they beat Cobblers in the first round of the FA Cup – it was definitely worth the trip down the A43 for that!

Some of this month's front pages

But sadly this month also saw the tragic news of the death of 24-year-old Harshita Brella, whose body was found in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London.

An international manhunt has been launched to find her killer, with the police’s prime suspect being Harshita’s husband Pankaj Lamba.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to Harshita’s death, including forensic officers searching an area near Corby Boating Lake this week.

Our reporters were among the first at the scene as details of this heartbreaking story emerged and we will continue to keep you up-to-date as the search for her killer continues.

If you’ve missed any of these stories or other local news from November, we’ve got a handy round-up of some of the big stories here – click on the links below to read more:

