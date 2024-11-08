A14 closed in both directions at Kettering after police incident

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Nov 2024, 13:10 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 14:27 BST
The A14 in Kettering has been closed this lunchtime following a serious collision.

Police were called at 11.15am to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry on the A14 westbound carriageway between junctions 9 at the Wicksteed Park interchange and 10 at Burton Latimer.

Both sides of the carriageway are currently closed and are expected to remain so for some time throughout the afternoon. Traffic is very heavy throughout Kettering. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More follows.

