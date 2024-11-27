Police forensics officers have been gathering evidence at the Cottingham Road Corby Boating Lake lay-by as the Harshita Brella murder investigation continues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This afternoon (Wednesday, November 27) three officers in white overalls and blue gloves have been bagging samples from 11 areas of the pull-in area close to where Harshita and her hsuband Pankaj Lamba were last spotted in CCTV footage.

Lamba is the subject of an international manhunt after Northants Police detectives named him as their chief suspect in the killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “There is still a policing presence in the area as the investigation continues at pace.”

Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road, forensics officers from Northants Police gather evidence in the lay-by near where Harshita Brella and Pankaj Lamba were seen on CCTV/Alison Bagley

Officers could be seen photographing evidence in the tree-lined lay-by close to one of the main routes into the town.

Police are asking for help from members of the public who might have spotted the Corby murder victim with the prime suspect near Corby Boating Lake.

Tragic Harshita Brella is believed to have gone to Corby Boating Lake in Cottingham Road with her husband Pankaj Lamba on Sunday, November 10 in the days before she was found dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road, forensics officers from Northants Police gather evidence in the lay-by near where Harshita Brella and Pankaj Lamba were seen on CCTV/Alison Bagley

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation into Harshita’s death after her body was found inside the boot of a vehicle in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Thursday, November 14.

Detectives working on the case suspect that Harshita was murdered in Corby on the evening of Sunday, November 10. Their prime suspect is her husband, 23-year-old Pankaj Lamba of Sturton Walk, Corby.

Harshita Brella was 'placed in refuge' and classed as 'high risk' before her death.

Yesterday, the IOPC confirmed that murder suspect Lamba had been arrested for a domestic abuse incident in September and then let out on bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road, forensics officers from Northants Police gather evidence in the lay-by near where Harshita Brella and Pankaj Lamba were seen on CCTV/Alison Bagley

24-year-old Harshita’s body was transported from Corby to east London by car, which was left parked in Brisbane Road, Ilford.

Police are searching for Lamba who they believe has fled abroad.

The investigation team has been piecing together hours of CCTV footage in the Corby and Ilford areas to track the movements of the 24-year-old factory worker and student Lamba.

Last week, officers released images of Pankaj Lamba in the Ilford area and appealed for information from anyone who may have interacted with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are now keen to hear from people who were in the Cottingham Road area of Corby on the evening of Sunday, November 10, and who may have dashcam footage or other information that could assist the investigation.

READ MORE:

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell from the East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU), said: “Our inquiries have established that Pankaj and Harshita were in the area of the boating lake on Sunday evening, and as part of our ongoing investigation we have carried out searches in the surrounding area.

“We know that it’s a busy part of the town and there will have been a lot of passing traffic. As such, we’re appealing to anyone who was in Corby between 6pm and 9pm on Sunday, November 10, specifically in the area around the Corby Boating Lake, Cottingham Road and Westcott Way.

“If you have any dashcam footage, or other information that may be relevant to the investigation, however small, please contact us as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any information you have may help us piece together exactly what happened to Harshita and help bring her killer to justice.”

Anyone with information can contact the incident room by calling 101, quoting Operation Westcott. Alternatively, information can be submitted via our online public portal at www.mipp.police.uk, where dashcam or other camera footage can also be uploaded.

People can also call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.